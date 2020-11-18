Nothing in the tech world lasts forever, especially when it comes to streaming services. Between price hikes and rotating content, you’re lucky if a streaming plan gives you exactly what you paid for year after year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led some of the world’s biggest streaming services to re-evaluate costs and benefits. Tap or click here to see how Netflix is ditching free trials and the alternatives you can try instead.

Another major streaming service is also looking at increasing its bottom line. This time, it comes in the form of a monthly subscription increase for one of its best packages. Here’s how much you’ll be paying the next time your bill arrives.

Hulu jacks up its live TV bundle by an extra $10 per month

Hulu is certainly not the cheapest streaming service you can pay for, but existing subscribers are about to get a little less bang for their buck.

The Disney-owned streaming service is about to boost the price of its Hulu + Live TV bundle to $65 per month starting Dec. 18. That’s a $10 increase compared to the current rate of $55 per month.

The change isn’t limited to new subscribers, either. Existing users with an active subscription for Hulu + Live TV will see the price hike on their bills going into the new year.

The price increase puts Hulu in the same category as other live TV bundles like YouTube TV, which costs the same price as Hulu’s new subscription tier. Sling TV is cheaper, but it offers fewer channels than Hulu’s selection of more than 65 live and on-demand channels.

How much does Hulu cost now? Can I change my plan

Hulu’s new pricing tiers may be more expensive, but you’re not locked into them if you want something cheaper. The chart below shows all of Hulu’s current offerings that you can pick from:

Plan Price Content you get Hulu $5.99 per month Hulu’s library of streaming content with paid advertisements. Hulu (ad-free) $11.99 per month Hulu’s library of streaming content. No advertisements. Hulu + Live TV $64.99 per month Hulu’s streaming library and more than 65 live TV channels with paid advertisements Hulu + Live TV (ad-free) $70.99 Hulu’s streaming library and more than 65 live TV channels. No advertisements. Credit: Hulu

As you can see, it’s not just one Live TV tier. Both are getting a $10 price hike this year.

Despite the price hike, the more expensive plan may still be a better choice than trying out separate streaming services like Peacock. Depending on your budget, multiple cheaper subscriptions may start to add up.

If you’re unsure where to begin picking a streaming service, try our handy guide to see the best streaming plans you can build for any budget. We even have a few options to get free live TV beamed directly into your living room.

Tap or click here to see the best streaming plans for every budget.