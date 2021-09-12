Yet another streaming service just bumped up its prices

Just as certain as death and taxes, so too are price increases for certain services. Several mobile service providers hiked prices over the last few months, and streaming services are following suit. Netflix increased its standard offering earlier this year to $13.99, and Spotify did the same in April.

There is no way around it if you rely on streaming services to get the latest content. Most users might not be happy with price increases, but it is usually a last resort for the companies involved. Tap or click here to get Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO, Spotify free if you have these phone providers.

As the prices of royalties, usage rights, and licenses go up, more income needs to be derived from subscriptions to maintain the quality of content. Now, one of the most popular streaming services is increasing prices again. Keep reading to find out how much.

Here’s the backstory

Hulu already increased the price for its Live TV service last year, and now the two remaining options are also being given a financial adjustment. If you are still trying to recover from the $10 Live TV increase shock, this will be more palatable.

On October 8, the Hulu version with advertising will increase by $1 from $5.99 to $6.99 per month. The ad-free version of Hulu will see the same increase, with the price going from $11.99 to $12.99 per month. The increase is being implemented for both existing and new customers.

If you want to try Hulu by itself, there is a one-month free trial, so click here if you want to try it for 30 days.

Note: These latest Hulu price increases are not for its + Live TV services.

More Hulu options

Disney is the owner of Hulu, and the price increase won’t be included in other services like Disney+ or Hulu’s Live TV offering yet.

To pick up the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+, it will cost you $13.99 per month. The $1 increase in ad-free Hulu makes it more sensible to go for the bundle than the standalone service.

If you want to skip the bundle but would like to try Hulu + Live TV with ads, it will cost $64.99 per month. Without ads will cost $70.99 per month.

