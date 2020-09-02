If you’ve already binge-watched as much as you possibly could over the course of the pandemic, you’re probably bored out of your skull. Even though we technically have more content to watch than ever before, the sheer amount of exclusives combined with expensive subscription fees can make it difficult to actually see everything you want.

If there’s one streaming service that seems to be getting overlooked recently, it’s Netflix. Sure, it has a ton of award-winning original content, but its high cost of entry can be off-putting compared to rivals like Disney+. But for the first time ever, Netflix is letting people sample exclusive offerings without having to pay a cent. Here’s how.

Netflix opens the floodgates to free streaming

Netflix is hosting an unusual new promotion that veers far away from its established business model of paid subscriptions. Now, in an attempt to woo new customers, the streaming platform is offering a select number of its acclaimed exclusives for free on a website where anyone can watch them.

Netflix confirmed the promotion this week and added that it’s “looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

If you’ve been on the fence about subscribing, now’s a good time to get a taste of what you’re missing.

Here’s a list of the free content you can access on Netflix right now:

Stranger Things

Grace and Frankie

Murder Mystery

Elite

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

When they See Us

Love is Blind

Bird Box

The Two Popes

Our Planet

Many of these shows, like Stranger Things, are popular enough in their own right to spawn legions of fans and followers. If you haven’t had a chance to take a peek, you won’t find a better opportunity.

This sounds good, but what’s the catch?

Per Netflix’s promotion, no account is required to watch the free content listed on the landing page. This content is available globally, so anyone in any country can give it a try. There are, however, a few caveats to keep in mind:

Content must be watched in a web browser on a computer or Android device. iOS Safari is not supported, and neither are smart TVs and Fire TV sticks.

The player will not work properly in incognito mode or private browsing mode.

Available movies can be watched all the way through, but shows like Stranger Things are limited only to the first episodes. They gotta hook you somehow, right?

Despite the fine print, the new promotion is a great way to see whether or not Netflix is worth adding to your monthly budget. And for the price it costs, it’s really something you should try out for yourself before subscribing.

