It’s truly an exciting time for people who love streaming TV. New streaming services are popping up all the time, which gives us a great selection of programming.

But if you sign up for all of these services, you’ll be spending way too much. That’s why it’s a good idea to look for deals that give you access to streaming services for free. For example, Verizon customers can get a free year of Disney+. Tap or click here to find out how.

Now, NBC is getting in on the streaming game. Even better, you can get it for free!

Yep, the Peacock is free

There are a couple of things you need to keep in mind when it comes to streaming. One is that you don’t need to subscribe to every single service out there. It just costs too much money.

Speaking of saving money, NBCUniversal has a new streaming service coming out called Peacock and you can get it absolutely free. The only catch is that it’s ad-supported. But for the low, low price of free, you can probably stand to watch a few ads, right?

If you can’t handle the idea of ads, no worries. Just pay for the ad-free version.

What you get with Peacock Free and Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal announced launch dates and pricing this week at a a Comcast investor presentation. Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will have early bird access to Peacock Premium starting April 15.

Both Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available nationally on July 15. You will be able to stream it on popular web, mobile and connected-TV devices.

According to NBCUniversal, here’s what you’ll get with each version of Peacock:

Peacock Free – This free, ad-supported option will provide more than 7,500 hours of programming. It includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sport programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as “SNL Vault,” “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles.”

– This free, ad-supported option will provide more than 7,500 hours of programming. It includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sport programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as “SNL Vault,” “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles.” Peacock Premium – Bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers, this ad-supported option will additionally include full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows and additional sports — such as Premier League — totaling more than 15,000 hours of content. Also available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers.

Premium customers will be able to upgrade to an ad-free experience for an extra $5 per month, or any customer can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.

What about content?

Here are some of the shows you’ll be able to watch on Peacock:

Law and Order

Law and Order: SVU

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Yellowstone

Two and a Half Men

The George Lopez Show

30 Rock

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

House

The Office

Parks and Recreation

Saturday Night Live

That’s a pretty solid content library. Not only will you be able to watch those classic shows, but you can look forward to some Peacock originals, too. They include a series produced by Tina Fey called “Girls5Eva,” a new comedy starring David Schwimmer called “Intelligence” and more.

It’s nice having free options like this in the world of streaming, and we can’t wait to give it a try.