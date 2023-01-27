Netflix is undoubtedly one of the most popular streaming services. By the end of 2022, it had just over 220 million subscribers worldwide.

Imagine how many subscribers Netflix would have if so many people didn’t share passwords. Well, you won’t have to imagine much longer. The streaming giant is banning account sharing in March. If you have a profile on someone else’s account, it’s time to transfer it and create your own account.

Here’s the backstory

Starting in March, password sharing will be banned by Netflix. This could impact as many as 100 million people.

To ensure people aren’t cheating, Netflix will employ technology that prevents those who aren’t paying for the service from signing in. Instead, they will be directed to create their own account and pay for a subscription.

A paid sharing option will be made available soon. “Today’s widespread account sharing undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business. Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly,” Netflix explains in a shareholder document.

In the meantime, you might want to transfer your profile from an existing Netflix account that you aren’t the primary subscriber of. That way, you won’t lose your watch history and suggestions. Don’t worry. It’s easy, and we’ll show you how.

How to transfer a Netflix profile

There are several steps to transferring a Netflix profile from an account. The first thing that needs to be done is the account owner must enable profile transfers. Here’s how:

Have the primary account holder sign in to their account.

Visit the Account page.

In the Settings section, select Turn on profile transfers .

section, select . Select Allow . Netflix will send a confirmation email with the subject Account update: Profile transfers will be available soon .

. Open the confirmation email and select Enable Instantly . If you do not Enable Instantly, the feature will automatically turn on two days after performing step four.

.

Once profile transfers are enabled, users on the account can transfer eligible profiles to start a new account. Here’s how:

Using a web browser, sign into the Netflix account that has the profile you want to start a new account with.

Visit the Account page. Alternatively, you can find this option in the profile selection drop-down on your homepage.

Choose the profile you want to start a new account with in the Profiles and Parental Controls section.

section. Select the Transfer link in the Transfer Profile section. NOTE : Netflix will keep a copy of the profile on the original account.

link in the Transfer Profile section. : Netflix will keep a copy of the profile on the original account. Enter the email address and password you want to use for the new account.

Follow the prompts on the screen to finish setting up the account.

Once Netflix transfers the profile, the new account will be ready for use.

