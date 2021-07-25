How to watch the Olympics in 4K without paying for cable

Between your television, streaming device, gaming console, audio system and DVD/Blu-ray player, you have too many remote controls. And of course, you can never find the one you need most? There’s a trick to consolidate this mess when you’re sitting in front of the tube.

HDMI-CEC, or Consumer Electronics Control, allows for communication between your TV and devices connected to it via HDMI ports. With this system, you can use your TV remote to turn on your TV, select a streaming service from your Roku, adjust the volume of your soundbar and play a movie. Tap or click here to see how to set it up.

The pandemic delayed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but they are still going on. They are set to run through Aug. 8. Though you couldn’t get a seat to watch in person even if you wanted (no domestic or foreign spectators are allowed), you can still catch it live via streaming. We’ll show you how.

Streaming the Olympics

There are a few options for you to catch this year’s Summer Olympics. Here are some of them:

NBC

NBC is broadcasting the games in 4K HDR, which you’ll need a compatible TV to view. Don’t worry if you don’t have one, you can still catch them on a non-4K TV. Here are some ways to watch the games through NBC:

You don’t even need cable to watch the games. If you have an antenna and a TV, just tune into NBC. Tap or click here for 7 best antennas for a clear TV signal.

If you have cable, you can catch the Olympics on these NBC-owned channels: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, Golf Channel, USA Network and CNBC.

Peacock

NBC’s Peacock streaming service will stream some of the game’s content for free, but not in 4K.

Peacock will show some of the games, such as gymnastics and track and field, for free.

If you want to watch U.S. men’s basketball, you’ll need a premium Peacock subscription: $5 per month with ads or $10 without.

You can sign up for a Peacock trial at peacocktv.com, but we don’t recommend sharing your login credentials with anyone else.

Live TV

You don’t need NBC to watch the games live from your television.

Comcast subscribers with Xfinity X1 service can watch the games in 4K HDR.

Optimum subscribers can watch the Olympics in 4K.

Those who have the satellite-powered DirecTV can watch the games in 4K.

Dish will broadcast the games on the Olympic Channel and Golf Channel in 4K HDR.

Verizon Fios One subscribers can catch the games on NBC, the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel.

Streaming

There are many ways to watch the Olympics via your smart device, computer, streaming box and smart TV. Tap or click here for information on cutting the cord.

If you have a paid cable or streaming account, you can watch the Olympics online at NBC.com and NBCOlympics.com.

You can also use your paid account to stream through the NBC Sports app.

YouTube TV will show the games on NBC, NBC Sports, the Olympic Channel and the Golf Channel.

If you have FuboTV, you can catch the games on NBC, the Olympic Channel and Golf Channel. Tap or click here to sign up for a free trial.

