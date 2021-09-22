Deal alert! Get 6 months of HBO Max for 50% off if you hurry

You might have noticed that HBO Max is no longer available on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels streaming service. In September, Amazon said that users who signed up for HBO Max through its service would have their subscriptions canceled. Subscribers will receive refunds for the remaining time on their contracts.

The company said the decision to pull HBO Max was made after the latter couldn’t agree on being available through Channels instead of being a separate entity. HBO Max’s parent company, WarnerMedia, wants to cut out the middleman instead of having to go through a third party. Tap or click here for streaming services offering free trials.

The move has no doubt cost HBO Max some subscribers. But the company has a rather enticing plan to lure them back. Read on to get this fantastic deal.

Here’s the backstory

If you lost your HBO Max subscription and would like to keep on watching your shows, you’re going to love this! You can now signup for the ad-free subscription tier for just $7.49 per month, which is half the standard rate.

Just be aware that the price will only be good for the first six months of your subscription. After that, you will be charged the regular ad-free subscription price of $14.99 per month if you don’t cancel before the end date. The deal is only available until September 26, so hurry.

The deal aims to get previous users back on to the platform, but if you have never experienced the magic of HBO Max, you can sign up too.

How to get HBO Max

The only users who can’t make use of the half-price special are existing customers. WarnerMedia stressed that it is for “new and returning HBO Max subscribers.” You can sign up here or through the link below.

You can also grab the reduced-fee subscription through the HBO Max app on compatible devices, like Apple, Roku, Google, LG, Microsoft or Sony.

HBO Max compared to other services

HBO Max has only been around for about two years. The platform features content from Warner Bros., Universal Pictures and 20th Century Studios.

Price: $14.99 per month for ad-free, $9.99 for ad-supported.

Content partners: HBO, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Dreamworks.

Netflix

The frontrunner in the streaming stakes is Netflix and has been for years. It has a vast selection of shows and films and features some excellent exclusive content.

Price: $8.99 a month for a Basic plan, $13.99 a month for a Standard plan and $17.99 for a Premium plan.

$8.99 a month for a Basic plan, $13.99 a month for a Standard plan and $17.99 for a Premium plan. Number of films: nearly 4,000.

nearly 4,000. Number of shows: nearly 2,000.

nearly 2,000. Netflix Originals: 371 titles.

Hulu

Mainly focused on providing the latest episodes of popular shows and live television, the streaming platform has a solid content selection.

Price: $5.99 per month for the basic plan. $11.99 per month for the basic plan without ads. $64.99 per month for Hulu with Live TV and $70.99 for Hulu with Live TV and no ads.

$5.99 per month for the basic plan. $11.99 per month for the basic plan without ads. $64.99 per month for Hulu with Live TV and $70.99 for Hulu with Live TV and no ads. Number of films: 1,167.

1,167. Number of shows: 1,285.

1,285. Key offerings: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “American Horror Story,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Disney+

Launched in November 2019, the platform has already garnered more than 90 million subscribers. Main offerings come from The Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Price: $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually.

$7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Number of films: 896.

896. Number of shows: 280.

280. Key offerings: “WandaVision,” “The Mandalorian.”

Keep reading

These handy sites can help you find the streaming shows you’re looking for

X

Recall alert: Check your home for these latest product recalls