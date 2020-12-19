Finally! HBO Max comes to Roku (and PS5) – here’s how to set it up

If you haven’t seen “Game of Thrones” or “The Sopranos” (where have you been?) and you own a Roku streaming device, we have some good news for you! HBO Max is finally available on Roku, and you can download the app right now. Tap or click here to see the top streaming devices compared.

By simply logging in to your account, you will be able to watch the new “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day, as well as “The Matrix 4,” “Dune” and “The Suicide Squad” next year.

Launched seven months ago, Roku is one of the last streaming devices to add HBO Max. Let’s go over how to add the popular streaming service to your device.

Download HBO Max from the Roku store

The channel can be downloaded in two different ways: either from the Roku website; or from the channel store on the device.

For the Roku website:

Click here to go to the HBO Max page

Select + Add Channel

Sign in if you haven’t already

The channel will be added to your options

On the Roku device:

In the Channel Store, select the New and Notable category

category Locate the HBO Max app

Add it to your Roku home screen

The app can also be found in the Movies & TV channel category

If you are an existing subscriber on Roku, you don’t have to do anything. The HBO channel will automatically update to HBO Max.

Content available for streaming

With “Wonder Woman 1984” available for streaming on Christmas Day, you might be wondering what else is available to watch.

Included with all original HBO shows, you also get access to all Warner Bros. films set for release next year, DC and Adult Swim content. The brand-new “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will also be made available for viewing.

For wintery binge-watching days, complete seasons of “Friends,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “The Big Bang Theory” are all available.

A subscription to HBO Max also affords you access to “Lovecraft Country,” “The Undoing,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Superintelligence” and “Search Party.”

In total, there are more than 10,000 hours of viewable content for you to enjoy.

Pricing and availability

HBO Max has also been made available for Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5. Out of all the major streaming services, HBO was the only one that wasn’t previously available for PS5.

If you already subscribe to HBO Now or HBO through a participating provider, you don’t have to pay extra to upgrade to HBO Max. New subscribers can pick up the full package at $14.99 per month. In addition to Roku and PS5 systems, the service is also available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices and Apple TV.