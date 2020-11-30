Cyber Monday is a great day for discounts on all things tech, but the savings aren’t just for physical goods. You can actually find competitive deals on software, streaming services and digital downloads if you know what to watch for.

Want a head start on your Cyber Monday shopping? Tap or click here to see some of our favorite picks you can buy right now.

You might not expect to find deals on streaming services, but several providers offer special bonuses, free trials and more during the holiday season. If you want to save money while getting your streaming fix, check out these hot offers.

Hulu has one of the largest streaming libraries of hit TV shows and original programming, but the plans it offers can start to add up as the months go on.

Exclusively for Cyber Monday, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $1.99 per month after a one-month free trial. Subscribing locks you in at this rate, so you’ll only pay around $24 for a year of service. The offer ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on Nov. 30, so don’t wait!

Prime Video is no slouch when it comes to streaming content, and beyond its library of subscriber content, there are plenty of new and recently-released films you can rent for only a few dollars.

Prime Video comes free with any Amazon Prime account, which costs $13 per month for a subscription. Alternatively, you can get Prime Video by itself for free for 30 days. Once the trial expires, it’s $9 per month.

HBO Max is one of the priciest streaming services you can subscribe to at $15 a month. But for what you pay, you get an extensive selection of movies, shows and animated features from the legendary Warner Bros. archive, Criterion Collection, Studio Ghibli and more.

Fortunately, you can see how you like it without paying a dime with a one-week free trial. What’s more, starting Christmas day, subscribers will be able to watch the previously unreleased “Wonder Woman 1984” for free for 30 days. This movie was slated for a June theatrical release, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it indefinitely. Now you can watch it risk-free from the comfort of your couch.

Viacom-owned CBS All Access is a great value for what you pay. For only $6 a month, you’ll get access to more than 100 famous Paramount movies, popular channels like Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV and original content like “Star Trek Picard.”

For the holidays, you can give the service a test drive with a free one-month trial. If you decide it’s not for you, cancel it with no obligation.

Disney has never been one to shy away from high price tags, so it almost feels like a steal when the company releases a deal this good.

For just $13 per month, you’ll get access to the Disney+ Welcome Bundle, which includes a full Hulu subscription, ESPN+ and the company’s own Disney+ service. Disney+ is ad-free and comes with content from some of the biggest entertainment brands like Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and Pixar.

Plus, it’s the only place you can follow the adventures of “The Mandalorian” and the infamous Baby Yoda, who is posed to storm living rooms in droves this holiday season.

Tap or click here to see how you can bring home Baby Yoda and other great gifts this year.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.