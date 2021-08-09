Say goodbye to AT&T TV – Here’s what’s replacing it

Between the internet, cable, network television, satellite and streaming services, there is no shortage of ways to watch movies, television shows, special events and live content. Additionally, the pandemic has resulted in more at-home content than ever before.

If you’re someone who freely shares streaming service passwords, you might want to think twice. Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Tap or click here to find out what you need to know.

AT&T is constantly changing names and platforms for its streaming services and has done it yet again. We’ll give you details of its latest move, and if you’re looking for streaming services that offer live TV, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our rundown of some of the most popular options.

DirecTV leaves the nest

DirecTV is its own company again following a recent announcement by AT&T. The mobile giant will still own 70% of DirecTV, while investment firm TPG will own 30%. AT&T purchased DirecTV in 2015.

DirecTV will run the DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services, including streaming and satellite under the brand DirecTV Stream. This won’t include HBO Max, which will be part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia division. Subscribers should not experience any difference in pricing or packages.

Once DirecTV Stream is fully in place, you’ll have a few packages to choose from:

The Entertainment Package with 65+ channels will cost $70 per month, the Choice Package with 90+ channels and HBO Max for 1 year is $85, and the Ultimate Package with 130+ channels and HBO Max for 1 year is $95. The top-tier Premier Package has 140+ channels with HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime and Starz included for $140 per month.

Is your monthly bill too high? You have options to cut it down. Cutting the cord is not always the most cost-effective way to watch TV. Have you considered going old school and getting an antenna? Tap or click here for 12 tips for lowering your monthly internet, cable and streaming bills.

Streaming services rundown

DirecTV will have no shortage of competition. Below is a list of other services you can check out, including pricing and packages.

Hulu Plus Live TV has a free one-week trial. For $65 a month, you get 75+ channels. You can stream on two screens at once and record up to 50 hours with cloud DVR. There is also a Hulu (No Ads)+ Live TV option for $71 per month.

YouTube TV has a free two-week trial. Following that, you’ll pay $65 for each following month. You get 85+ channels, the ability to stream to three screens at the same time and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

Sling TV has three available packages. Orange is $35 per month and includes 32 channels and can be streamed on one device. The Blue package costs $35 per month and has 43 channels and streaming for three devices simultaneously. The Orange & Blue package is $50 per month and can be streamed to three devices. All three packages come with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage. When it comes to free trials, Sling TV is dodgy; sometimes there is one, and sometimes there isn’t. The website currently does not advertise a free trial.

is $35 per month and includes 32 channels and can be streamed on one device. The package costs $35 per month and has 43 channels and streaming for three devices simultaneously. The package is $50 per month and can be streamed to three devices. All three packages come with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage. When it comes to free trials, Sling TV is dodgy; sometimes there is one, and sometimes there isn’t. The website currently does not advertise a free trial. Philo has a free 7-day trial. For $25 a month you get 60+ channels, unlimited DVR storage and the option to ability to stream to three devices simultaneously.

Whichever service you go with, there’s a neat trick that will make your TV watching experience even better. Tap or click here to learn how to control your TV from your other devices.

Keep reading

X

Try this handy calculator that shows how much internet you really need

This antenna company is ripping people off, BBB reports