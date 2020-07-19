Nearly everyone uses Netflix, but how many of us actually pay for the accounts we use? Better yet, who among us are the ones to share our Netflix accounts with family and friends?

Don’t worry, nearly everybody shares Netflix accounts in one way or another. The important thing is making sure you share your account in a safe and secure way. Tap or click here to see the best way to securely share your Netflix password.

But what if instead of sharing Netflix accounts with loved ones, you could win yourself a lifetime’s supply of content? This might sound like a scam, but it’s not. Netflix is actually running a promotional contest that could net you 83 years of the streaming service — or 1,000 months total! Here’s how you can enter, and what it takes to win the prize.

Beat ‘The Old Guard’ game, win a lifetime’s supply of Netflix for free

As part of a promotion for its adaptation of the acclaimed graphic novel ‘The Old Guard,’ Netflix is offering something absolutely unprecedented: a lifetime subscription to its service! If you get the highest score in Netflix’s new browser game based on the novel, you’ll win what the service is calling an “Immortal Netflix Account.”

How immortal is this account? Netflix has set the bar high with 1,000 months of free movies and TV shows. That equals approximately 83 years, which means there’s a chance that the prize will outlast the winner’s own lifespan.

To play, all you need to do is visit Netflix’s official website for the show and game. The game itself is a simple beat-em-up game, where you take control of one of the characters and hack your way through legions of baddies. If that sounds tough, don’t worry — you get a double-bladed battle ax to help you take care of business.

As cool as this sounds, winning the coveted account won’t be an easy task. Not only do you have to be good at the browser game, but you also have to be better than every single other player vying for the same prize as you. What’s more, you only have from July 17 to July 19 to conquer the other competitors and claim your prize.

The prize also brings up a worthwhile question: Will Netflix even be around in 83 years? Tap or click here to see how Netflix stacks up to other streaming media platforms.

Bonus: Netflix reveals its top 10 most popular original films

A game and a contest aren’t the only things Netflix is showing off this week. The company is finally unveiling how its original movies rank in terms of popularity, which gives us a peek behind the curtain at Netflix’s confidential metrics.

In the ranking, Netflix didn’t only reveal which movies were most popular, they also listed the total number of viewers within the first four weeks of each movie’s debut. If you’re looking for some top tier content to binge with your fancy new “immortal Netflix account,” you can’t go wrong with these picks:

Extraction: 99 million viewers Bird Box: 89 million viewers Spenser Confidential: 85 million viewers 6 Underground: 83 million viewers Murder Mystery: 73 million viewers The Irishman: 64.2 million viewers Triple Frontier: 63 million viewers The Wrong Missy: 59 million viewers The Platform: 56.2 million viewers The Perfect Date: 48 million viewers

Those are some pretty incredible numbers, but what’s even more interesting is what they have in common. According to an analysis by Bloomberg, the top four films are all action movies and thrillers, and every single one features a big-name celebrity for maximum star-power.

More likely than not, Netflix will take this as a hint towards the kind of material it’ll need to create. Meanwhile, we’ll just keep kicking back and enjoying what the algorithms are serving up. After all, if we’re winning this contest, we got 83 years left to enjoy it. Tap or click here to see 7 fun Netflix hacks you’ll use all the time.