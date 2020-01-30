With so many great streaming services available, it can be difficult to know which ones to subscribe to. It’s not just Netflix dominating the market anymore. Now you have the likes of Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and even more to choose from — and more seem to be hitting the market all the time.

The bad thing is subscribing to all of them adds up quickly. That’s why it’s best to pick a couple of your favorites if you want to save money. Tap or click here for help choosing with our comparison of on-demand streaming services.

Another way to save is by taking advantage of free trials and special offers. Apple TV+ has a way for you to watch free for an entire year, but you have to act fast, and by “fast,” we mean like right now.

The clock is ticking

If you’re an Apple fan, you might be in luck. The company is offering a free year of Apple TV+ when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac.

The company started this promotion on Nov. 1, 2019. That means if you bought a new device since then, you need to hurry up if you plan on taking advantage of the free Apple TV+ offer.

In the fine print, Apple says the offer must be claimed in the Apple TV app within three months after setting up your new device. So if you purchased your device Nov. 1, you need to claim it by Saturday, Feb. 1.

The fine print

We spoke with an Apple representative and asked when the free year of Apple TV+ offer will end. They said there isn’t a set expiration date, but it could end at any time. The promotion is still listed on Apple’s Current Offers page, so we know it’s ongoing, but it remains unknown how long it will continue.

There are other details in the terms and conditions to abide by. For example, only one offer can be redeemed per family, regardless of the number of devices purchased. But you can share your free year of Apple TV+ with up to five other family members via Family Sharing.

For more promotion information, visit Apple’s Terms and Conditions page.

Why you might want Apple TV+

Apple TV + launched with a slew of original content. It offers the drama “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell, an action show starring Jason Momoa and a documentary series from Oprah Winfrey.

Promising new originals every month from similarly large names, Apple TV+ has quite a slate coming up. But it does have a relatively light library compared to Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

One of the big draws to Apple TV+ right now is it’s currently the cheapest streaming service available. At $4.99 a month, it beats Netflix, which is $9 a month at the lowest tier, Disney+, $6.99 a month and Hulu, at $5.99 a month — but Hulu comes with commercials, while Apple TV+ doesn’t.

Plus, if you are eligible for a free year of the service, you’ve got nothing to lose by checking it out. Just remember to cancel the subscription before the free trial period ends so you don’t end up paying if you don’t want to keep it.