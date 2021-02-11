Smart way to get 5 free months of Apple Music

Looking for a new streaming music service? Whether you’re an Android or iPhone fanatic, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Streaming services like Pandora, Tidal, Spotify, Soundcloud and Amazon Music make it easy to find new music, create playlists and explore new genres. Not all of these services offer the same features, though — or the same price tags — which can make it tough to choose. Unsure of where to start? Tap or click here for the best free sites and apps to stream music.

One of the best options for streaming music is Apple Music, which comes loaded on your iPhone or iPad when you buy it. Apple Music offers a ton of user-friendly features that make it worth the monthly cost. But, if you aren’t sure you’re ready to dive in with a subscription just yet, you can get Apple Music for free right now. Here’s how this offer works.

Here’s the backstory

Want to try out Apple Music but don’t want to pay up for the cost just yet? Well, you’re in luck because right now, you can get Apple Music for free.

That’s right — for free. This is happening courtesy of Apple, which is teaming up with country music artist and icon Dolly Parton and the music recognition service Shazam to offer a full 5 months of free Apple Music to new subscribers.

It’s important to note that this offer is valid only for new subscribers. If you’ve been an Apple Music subscriber in the past, you can’t take advantage of this one. If you’re new to Apple Music, though, you should be good to go.

Also, note that the offer is also only valid in the following countries:

Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, U.K., Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada and the U.S.

This isn’t the first time Apple has offered free trials for new subscribers. In general, it offers 3 free months to new subscribers. But it has also offered other extended free trials through Shazam in the past, which Apple acquired back in 2017.

This current promotion was announced last Sunday during the big game. The promotion is still going on but is only valid until March 31, 2021. So if you want to take advantage of the free 5 months, you should make your move now.

How to get Apple Music for free

Ready to get started with your free Apple Music trial? You’ll need an iOS device to redeem the offer. You’ll also need to download the free Shazam app if it’s not already on your iOS device. You can do that by tapping or clicking here.

Got everything in order? Open Shazam and then use this link to get started.

