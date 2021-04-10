Security alert: If you have this app installed, delete it now

Streaming services are more popular than ever as people spend more time at home. New movies and TV shows are going straight to services like Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu. Newcomers like Disney+ already boast millions of subscribers.

Streaming platforms rotate content regularly, adding and removing titles. The selection also varies based on location. You may miss out on a favorite TV show or a movie you’ve been waiting to watch. All hope is not lost, however. Tap or click here for a trick to stream content from around the world.

It’s nice to sit and watch TV, but sometimes you want to take your shows on the go. Netflix and other platforms offer apps for this purpose. While portable entertainment is great, this means you have to be more careful. Now, a fake Netflix app has been found that infects devices with malware. Keep reading for details on this malicious app.

Here’s the backstory

Security firm Checkpoint Research found a fake Netflix app, FlixOnline, on the Google Play Store that spreads malware through your WhatsApp messages. The app promised free Netflix service.

When the app is downloaded, it asks for the following permissions: Overlay, Battery Optimization Ignore and Notification.

Overlay lets the threat actor create new windows such as fake login screens. Battery optimization ignore lets the app stay open even if it’s idle and would normally be shut down. Notification gives the malware access to all message notifications on the device and the ability to dismiss or reply to them.

The malware spreads by automatically replying to your WhatsApp messages with text like this: “2 Months of Netflix Premium Free at no cost For REASON OF QUARANTINE (CORONA VIRUS)* Get 2 Months of Netflix Premium Free anywhere in the world for 60 days. Get it now HERE.”

All of these functions aim to steal personal information, including credit card numbers. Tap or click here to check if your email is spreading malware.

Gone but not forgotten

FlixOnline was downloaded about 500 times in two months before Google took it down from the Play Store. You may have it and not be aware of it. It can’t hurt to check. If you have FlixOnline installed on your device, you should delete the application and change your online account passwords to be safe.

To delete an Android app, open the Google Play Store app, tap the Menu icon, then My apps & games. Tap the app you want to get rid of, then tap Uninstall.

