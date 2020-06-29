Well, it looks like we all may be stuck inside for a little while longer due to a new uptick in the nationwide coronavirus numbers, and you know what that means! We’ll all be watching a lot of streaming shows and movies over the coming weeks as entertainment while social distancing. Tap or click here to find out how to save money with streaming service pro tips.
With June almost completely out of the way, now is as good a time as any to take a look at what’s coming to Netflix for July 2020. These new shows will be what helps you keep your sanity as the weeks meld together.
Let’s take a look at what the new Netflix options are for July so we can plan out our binge-watching schedules, shall we?
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in July
There is plenty of new content coming to Netflix in July, which is perfect for staying home, out of the heat, and away from possible COVID-19 hotspots. There are brand new options to help you plan for every type of binge: family, documentary, or even cheesy old movies.
Some of the July highlights include:
Karate Kid
Who doesn’t love a good Karate Kid binge? Nobody, that’s who. And Netflix is bringing all three Karate Kid films to its streaming platform in July so that you can take in the brilliance of 1980s Ralph Macchio all over again.
Macchio, who plays the role of Daniel, a teenager learning karate from Mr. Miyagi — who is helping Daniel to defend himself from bullies. You’ll want to wax-on these films the moment they drop on Netflix, which is — lucky for you — July 1.
The Baby-Sitters Club
Remember those old books about the group of friends — Kristy, Mary-Anne, Claudia, and Stacey — who start a babysitters club only for drama and antics to ensue? Well, those books are back in series form thanks to Netflix, which is dropping an original series based on these books in early July. You can binge-watch til your nostalgic heart’s content while rooting for your favorite small-business owners.
July 1
- AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green: Season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte’s Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom: Season 1-3
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Schindler’s List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The F–k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Winchester
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Deadwind: Season 2
- Say I Do — Netflix Original
- Under the Riccione Sun — Netflix Film
- Unsolved Mysteries — Netflix Documentary
July 2
- Warrior Nun — Netflix Original
- Thiago Ventura: Pokas — Netflix Comedy Special
July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 — Netflix Original
- Desperados — Netflix Film
- JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original
- Southern Survival — Netflix Original
July 5
- ONLY
July 6
- A Kid From Coney Island
July 7
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
July 8
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — Netflix Documentary
- Stateless: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- What Is Love? — Netflix Original
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime
- The Protector: Season 4 — Netflix Original
July 10
- The Claudia Kishi Club — Netflix Documentary
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix Original
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family
- Dating Around: Brazil — Netflix Original
- The Old Guard — Netflix Film
- The Twelve — Netflix Original
July 14
- The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary
- On est ensemble (We Are One) — Netflix Documentary
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special
July 15
- Dark Desire — Netflix Original
- Gli Infedeli (The Players) — Netflix Film
- Skin Decisions: Before and After — Netflix Original
- Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
- Fatal Affair — Netflix Film
- Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original
- MILF — Netflix Film
- Pride and Prejudice (2005)
July 17
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original
- Cursed — Netflix Original
- Funan
July 18
- Gigantosaurus: Season 1
- The Notebook
July 19
- The Last Dance
July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special
- Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary
July 22
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary
- Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs — Netflix Original
- Spotlight
July 23
- The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family
July 24
- A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) — Netflix Original
- Animal Crackers — Netflix Film
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family
- In the Dark: Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Ofrenda a la Tormenta — Netflix Film
- Banana Split
- Shameless: Season 10
July 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney — Netflix Documentary
July 29
- The Hater — Netflix Film
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — Netflix Original
July 30
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime
July 31
- Get Even — Netflix Original
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family
- Seriously Single — Netflix Film
- The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July
July 4
- Blue Valentine
July 5
- The Fosters: Season 1-5
- The Iron Lady
July 8
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
- 47 Meters Down
July 11
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
- The Adderall Diaries
- Enemy
- Ginger & Rosa
- Locke
- The Spectacular Now
- Under the Skin
July 12
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
- Forks Over Knives
July 18
- A Most Violent Year
- Laggies
- Life After Beth
- Obvious Child
- Room
- Tusk
July 21
- Bolt
- Inglourious Basterds
July 25
- Dark Places
- Ex Machina
- Mississippi Grind
July 26
- Country Strong
July 28
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Her
July 29
- The Incredibles 2
July 31
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casper
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chernobyl Diaries
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Freedom Writers
- Godzilla
- Guess Who
- Hancock
- Hitch
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Open Season
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Romeo Must Die
- Salt
- Scary Movie 2
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sex and the City 2
- Stuart Little
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Interview
- The Pianist
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Twister
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Now that’s a lot of shows to look forward to! And, just in the nick of time as the dog days of summer are about to set in for most everyone around the country. Stay safe, stay inside and enjoy.