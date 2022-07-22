Streaming services constantly compete for new users, content deals and additional income. But they also fight to keep their current subscribers, who can cancel at the click of a button.

Netflix is an unfortunate example, as it lost almost a million subscribers between April and July this year. It’s the second quarter in a row where it lost subscribers, which could be attributed to its price hike in March.

But there is another streaming service that’s increasing its pricing soon, and you aren’t going to like it. Read on to see how much it will cost and we’ll throw in a few money-saving streaming tips.

Here’s the backstory

Price hikes for streaming services aren’t rare. But the typical increase is usually no more than a dollar.

However, if you subscribe to ESPN+, your monthly bill will increase by nearly 43% in August. When the new pricing kicks in, it will cost you $9.99 a month instead of $6.99. The annual plan also increases from $69.99 to $99.99.

But the increase might not hurt ESPN+ as much as it did Netflix. The sports streaming service has added millions of new subscribers since 2019, amassing an additional 10 million viewers in the last 12 months. But this is also its third price hike in two years.

What you can do about it

With prices rising across the board for many goods and services, there are a few ways to save money. Here are some money-saving streaming ideas:

Start by reviewing your subscriptions and evaluating whether to cancel each one individually. Subscribing to many services at once can add up quickly. If you only occasionally watch a service, it’s best to cancel it. You can always rejoin the service if it adds a new show or a series you love returns from hiatus.

Your mobile provider or internet company may give you free access or a discount on streaming services. T-Mobile offers a Netflix Basic or Standard subscription with certain plans. Verizon has a similar deal where you can get a subscription to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with an unlimited plan.

Check if your credit card offers perks that you didn’t know about. For example, an American Express Blue Cash card gives you 6% cash back on 28 streaming subscriptions, such as Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and Apple Music. The Crypto.com Visa card gives you a 100% rebate for Netflix Basic and Spotify Standard subscriptions.

Almost every streaming service has a free trial from 7 days to a month. If you are unsure if you’ll enjoy a service, sign up for a free trial. But don’t forget to cancel before the free trial ends if you don’t want to pay for the service.

Keep reading

Sick of streaming services? How to find and record your shows for free

These handy sites can help you find the streaming shows you’re looking for