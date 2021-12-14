DirecTV prices are going up – Here’s your new monthly payment

The saying goes there are two things certain in life: death and taxes. But there is another certainty that we can’t get away from — streaming service price increases. Gift guide: tap or click here for the best streaming devices and smart TVs.

No matter the service or platform that you use, there will always be a price increase at some point. Increases aren’t always linked to inflation or dwindling subscriber numbers. On some occasions, an increase is necessary if the content is licensed to the streaming service at a higher rate.

If you’re a DirecTV Stream subscriber, expect to pay more each month soon. Read on to find out how significant the price increase will be, along with a few options that could save you some money.

Here’s the backstory

Streaming services have exploded in popularity over the last few years. With the vast selection of TV shows and movies available at your fingertips, it can be a great way to stay entertained. But these services are constantly rising in costs.

One service that is increasing prices soon is Direct TV Stream. In January this year, AT&T announced that monthly pricing will increase by $9 “due to increased programming costs.” Subscribers are now in for another increase, scheduled to be implemented early next year.

DirecTV Stream Choice plan will increase by $5 to $90 a month, while the Ultimate and Premier plans will increase by $10. This will make the Ultimate plan $105 a month and the Premier plan $150.

What you can do about it

If you are on the Entertainment plan, which doesn’t have regional sports networks, your subscription will remain the same at $70 a month. Older customers are also being brought into the new pricing structure, as Direct TV Now’s Live a Little, Just Right, Go Big or Go Big Early Adopter plan will increase by $10.

Looking at other streaming services? You have several options, but the pricing and content can vary wildly. Here are some top choices:

YouTube TV

$65 per month

85 live TV channels including YouTube Originals

4K content

Available on smart TVs with Android TV, gaming consoles and streaming devices

Hulu Plus Live TV

$65 per month with ads, $71 per month with no ads

75 live channels and the entire Hulu streaming library

4K content

Available on smart TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices

Sling

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are both $35

To bundle both packages it is $50 a month

Sling Orange has 32 channels, while Sling Blue has 43 channels

You can add Showtime (eight channels) for an additional $10 a month, Starz (six channels) for $9, and EPIX (four channels) for $5 a month

Available on web browsers, mobile phones, select smart TVs, Xbox gaming console and streaming devices

Years ago, "streaming" meant less expensive. These days, between full-fledged packages and standalone services, you might be paying as much as you ever were with traditional cable.

