Netflix: Every movie, TV show and documentary coming in August

The summer may be heating up, but if you’re like most of us, you’re staying inside to flatten the curve of COVID-19. And what better way to make the most of our time indoors than by binge-watching the latest movies and shows to make their debut on Netflix?
In July, we saw some big names come and go on the platform — including classics like The Karate Kid, The Incredibles 2 and Back to the Future (and its two sequels). Tap or click here to see everything that came to Netflix in July.
But with August just around the corner, you’re probably wondering what you should put on your Watch List next? Don’t worry, we’ve got the complete list of upcoming features available on Netflix starting August 1. Here’s what you can find streaming on Netflix.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this August
For the end of summer, Netflix has a jam-packed lineup of shows and movies that fit a variety of different tastes and interests. There’s a little something for everyone here — from big-name blockbusters to art-house indie flicks and even some critically acclaimed cartoons.
Some of the August highlights include:
Jurassic Park (1993)
The adventure series 65 million years in the making needs no introduction, but back when it debuted in 1993, it was one of the most cutting-edge films to ever hit theaters. Jurassic Park’s realistic depiction of dinosaurs sparked the imagination of many up-and-coming filmmakers and showed how much potential computer animation had for delivering dazzling effects.
And if you’re craving more dino action, fear not: The sequels, The Lost World and Jurassic Park III, are here too. Their quality is hit or miss, but you can’t deny the dinosaurs are cool. The Jurassic Park trilogy arrives on Netflix August 1.
Les Misérables (2012)
The classic stage musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber is brought to life in brilliant sound and fury in this adaptation by Tom Hooper starring Hugh Jackman, Russel Crowe and Anne Hathaway.
Set against the backdrop of June Rebellion in 19th century France, Les Misérables tells the story of Jean Valjean, a man thrust into a period of social unrest while being pursued by the ruthless officer Javert. Its memorable songs and historical context will have the whole family singing and dreaming of freedom. Les Misérables arrives on Netflix August 16.
August 1
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected — Netflix Documentary
August 3
Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special
August 5
Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary
World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary
August 6
The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime
August 7
Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original
Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family
Word Party Songs — Netflix Family
Work It — Netflix Film
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary
August 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film
August 14
3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original
El robo del siglo — Netflix Original
Fearless — Netflix Film
Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Project Power — Netflix Film
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family
Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original
August 15
Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family
August 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film
DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original
High Score — Netflix Documentary
August 20
Biohackers — Netflix Original
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — Netflix Anime
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film
August 21
Alien TV — Netflix Family
Fuego negro — Netflix Film
Hoops — Netflix Original
Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Sleepover — Netflix Film
August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family
Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original
La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original
Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original
Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime
Retsuko the Red Panda
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now — Netflix Film
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original
I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
It’s quite a hefty load of content to binge. Do you think you have what it takes to power through all of it? Or will you kick back and simply enjoy your favorites this month? Whatever you choose to do, there’s no wrong way to have fun while streaming. Enjoy the show!