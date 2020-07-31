Netflix: Every movie, TV show and documentary coming in August

The summer may be heating up, but if you’re like most of us, you’re staying inside to flatten the curve of COVID-19. And what better way to make the most of our time indoors than by binge-watching the latest movies and shows to make their debut on Netflix?

In July, we saw some big names come and go on the platform — including classics like The Karate Kid, The Incredibles 2 and Back to the Future (and its two sequels). Tap or click here to see everything that came to Netflix in July.

But with August just around the corner, you’re probably wondering what you should put on your Watch List next? Don’t worry, we’ve got the complete list of upcoming features available on Netflix starting August 1. Here’s what you can find streaming on Netflix.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this August

For the end of summer, Netflix has a jam-packed lineup of shows and movies that fit a variety of different tastes and interests. There’s a little something for everyone here — from big-name blockbusters to art-house indie flicks and even some critically acclaimed cartoons.

Some of the August highlights include:

Jurassic Park (1993)

The adventure series 65 million years in the making needs no introduction, but back when it debuted in 1993, it was one of the most cutting-edge films to ever hit theaters. Jurassic Park’s realistic depiction of dinosaurs sparked the imagination of many up-and-coming filmmakers and showed how much potential computer animation had for delivering dazzling effects.

And if you’re craving more dino action, fear not: The sequels, The Lost World and Jurassic Park III, are here too. Their quality is hit or miss, but you can’t deny the dinosaurs are cool. The Jurassic Park trilogy arrives on Netflix August 1.

Les Misérables (2012)

The classic stage musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber is brought to life in brilliant sound and fury in this adaptation by Tom Hooper starring Hugh Jackman, Russel Crowe and Anne Hathaway.

Set against the backdrop of June Rebellion in 19th century France, Les Misérables tells the story of Jean Valjean, a man thrust into a period of social unrest while being pursued by the ruthless officer Javert. Its memorable songs and historical context will have the whole family singing and dreaming of freedom. Les Misérables arrives on Netflix August 16.

August 1

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected — Netflix Documentary

August 3

Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special

August 5

Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary

World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary

August 6

The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime

August 7

Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original

Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family

Word Party Songs — Netflix Family

Work It — Netflix Film

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film

August 14

3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original

El robo del siglo — Netflix Original

Fearless — Netflix Film

Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Project Power — Netflix Film

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family

Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original

X

August 15

Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film

DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original

High Score — Netflix Documentary

August 20

Biohackers — Netflix Original

Good Kisser

Great Pretender — Netflix Anime

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film

August 21

Alien TV — Netflix Family

Fuego negro — Netflix Film

Hoops — Netflix Original

Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Sleepover — Netflix Film

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family

Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original

La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original

Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime

Retsuko the Red Panda

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now — Netflix Film

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original

I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

It’s quite a hefty load of content to binge. Do you think you have what it takes to power through all of it? Or will you kick back and simply enjoy your favorites this month? Whatever you choose to do, there’s no wrong way to have fun while streaming. Enjoy the show!