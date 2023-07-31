I get this question often enough that I thought I’d share it with you here. The answer, of course, is it depends. I’ll walk you through a few of the best options out there — and who they’re best for.
Wait, do I need one?
Your TV might be smart enough that all the apps you need are built-in. That’s not true for a lot of them, and honestly, streaming boxes and sticks are easier to use.
- Solid choice for Android folks ($30): Google’s Chromecast is a breeze to set up and intuitive to use.
- Best value for 4K ($50): Roku Streaming Stick 4K.
- If you like using Alexa ($55): Prime members, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max works well and you can control it with your voice.
- Just works with iPhones and Macs ($125): Is it pricey? Yeah, but AppleTV 4K is slick and it syncs up with the rest of your Apple gear.
- Best bargain ($40): The Roku Express 4K is probably the best value and is more than enough for most folks.
