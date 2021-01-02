Here’s an affordable way to watch all the upcoming football games

Who doesn’t want to watch the big game of the week right now? We’re all looking for ways to escape while stuck indoors, and football is a great way to add some excitement to your life.

While football can be a great escape from the mundane, it can also be expensive to watch. Just think about all those premium channels you have to add to your cable or Hulu subscription to get access. The cost can add up quickly. Need to save some cash? Here are nine streaming pro tips to save money.

If you’ve been longing for access to Sunday madness but don’t want to shell out a ton of money on more channels, we can help. There’s a way you can watch the upcoming pro and college football games without breaking the bank. Here’s what you need to know.

Football at an affordable price

Are you using Sling TV to watch football? If not, you’re either missing out on the big games or paying too much to watch them. Either way, you need to remedy the issue. Sling is one of the most affordable ways to catch college bowl games, including the CFP Semifinals and the last week of the regular NFL season.

The nice thing about Sling is that there are multiple packages to choose from, so you can tailor your subscription to your preferences. Want to watch the NFL? There’s an option for that. Prefer to watch the College Bowl Games instead? You can do that, too.

There are a couple of different Sling packages geared toward football fans. Sling Blue is aimed at NFL fans, while Sling Orange is geared toward college football fans. You’ll find a slew of games on both. Here’s what each offers and what it will cost you.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue will give you access to a ton of NFL games for just $30 per month. It’s even cheaper for new customers right now, who will pay just $20 for the first month when you sign up. This is a great option if you’re interested in pro games but not the college games — and it gives you plenty to watch in the upcoming month.

The current schedule on Sling Blue includes:

1/3: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. on Fox (select markets)

1/3: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1 p.m. on Fox (select markets)

1/3: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. on Fox (select markets)

1/3: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. on Fox (select markets)

1/3: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. on Fox (select markets)

1/3: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. on Fox (select markets)

1/3: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. on Fox (select markets)

1/3: Washington at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. on NBC (select markets)



Sling Orange

On the other hand, Sling Orange will give you access to a solid lineup of college bowl games for $30 per month. As with the Blue package, the Orange package is even cheaper for new customers right now, who will pay just $20 for the first month when you sign up.

If you’re planning to root for Ole Miss at the Outback Bowl or want to cheer on Iowa State as they take on Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, this package is for you.

The upcoming game lineup on Sling Orange includes:

1/2: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl #23 NC State vs. Kentucky 12:00 p.m. on ESPN

1/2: Outback Bowl Ole Miss at #11 Indiana 12:30 p.m. on ESPN3

1/2: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl #25 Oregon vs. #10 Iowa State 4:00 p.m. on ESPN

1/2: Capital One Orange Bowl #5 Texas A&M vs. #13 North Carolina 8:00 p.m. on ESPN



Wait! There’s more!

You won’t just get a solid lineup of football games with these packages. Right now, Sling is also offering a deal to new customers who sign up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue. If you sign up, you’ll receive $30 to spend on official team gear at Fanatics.com. You can use it to load up on fan gear for the games.

