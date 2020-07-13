Fire TV users, rejoice! Amazon has announced a major overhaul to its Fire TV platform, integrating several new, popular live TV services. Fire TV is now a much more compelling option for cord-cutters still looking to keep up with live television.

With the inclusion of the most popular live TV services out there from Sling, YouTube, and Hulu, Fire TV’s lineup is being massively upgraded. Read on to find out exactly what you can now watch and how you can access this new content!

What’s being added to Fire TV?

Historically, Amazon’s Fire TV offered support for nearly 20 live television apps, including the likes of Pluto TV and Philo as well as content from Prime Video. However, the biggest names in streaming television, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV, have been conspicuously absent from Fire TV. Until now.

Now, Sling TV with its 2.31 million subscribers; YouTube TV with its over 2 million subscribers; and Hulu + Live TV with its 3.3 million subscribers have joined Amazon’s live TV lineup.

Sling TV was integrated earlier this year, and YouTube TV support has just been added to Fire TV. According to Amazon, Hulu + Live TV integration will be available in the coming weeks.

Of course, to access this new content you have to subscribe to these live TV services. You might be uneasy about the ever-growing list of subscriptions cord-cutting seems to entail, but digital live TV still offers the best prices and the most choice.

The prices of Amazon’s newly added live TV services are as follows:

Sling TV : $30 a month with a 1-year price guarantee and 3-day free trial.

: $30 a month with a 1-year price guarantee and 3-day free trial. YouTube TV : $64.99 a month with a 2-week free trial.

: $64.99 a month with a 2-week free trial. Hulu + Live TV: $54.99 a month with a 7-day free trial.

How to access the new live TV content

Discovering live TV content on Fire TV is built from the ground up to be simple. Fire TV’s Live tab is the one-stop-shop for finding out what’s new from all live TV services. Though, content from integrated services will only appear in the Live tab after its corresponding app has been downloaded and logged into.

Once the app is installed and you’ve logged in, live channels will appear in Recents and On-now in your home screen. The Live tab organizes live content so you can sort by recently watched, genre, and provider.

Fire TV’s channel guide unifies all of your connected services so you can see what’s on at any time. Furthermore, preferred channels can be favorited for easy access.

