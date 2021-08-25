‘Ada Twist’: A great new show your kids and grandkids will love

Streaming services are more popular than ever. Many new shows are being developed and released during the pandemic with the knowledge that more people are watching at home. Even some big-budget films are going straight to streaming.

Netflix is launching a new series called “Ada Twist, Scientist” and recently dropped a trailer. This kid-friendly series premieres on Sept. 28, and you can check out more details below.

From the creator of “Doc McStuffins”

“Ada Twist, Scientist” is based on a book series, which was inspired by real-life heroes such as mathematician Ada Lovelace and physicist Marie Curie. The show comes from “Doc McStuffins” and “We the People” creator Chris Nee. The show’s production crew includes Kim Komando’s good friend William V. Andrew, who executive produced the “Christmas Chronicles” movies on Netflix.

The voice cast includes Taye Diggs, Susan Kelechi Watson, Amanda Christine, Candace Kozak, Nicholas Crovetti and Terrence Little Gardenhigh.

“Ada Twist, Scientist” is about Ada Twist, an eight-year-old scientist curious about everything. She and her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, find and solve mysteries for Ada’s friends and family.

The first full episode has been posted on YouTube. Check it out:

Netflix subscription plans

Netflix has various plans that are all ad-free and come with recommendations based on your watch history. You can stream Netflix from your TV, computer, mobile phone and tablet.

The Basic plan costs $9 per month and streams in 480p video quality

plan costs $9 per month and streams in 480p video quality The Standard plan bumps up the price to $14 and the video quality to 1080p.

plan bumps up the price to $14 and the video quality to 1080p. The top-flight Premium plan costs $18 per month and comes with 4K video plus HDR streaming.

Have you been watching too much TV? There’s a way to calculate that.

