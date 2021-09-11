Can you believe it’s been two decades since the horrific attacks of September 11? It’s true.

While many of us have the tragic events of the day fresh in our minds like it was yesterday, some are too young to remember or weren’t born yet. Tap or click here for some sites and interactive tours detailing the events.

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and major TV networks are broadcasting commemorative events from around the country live. Keep reading to find out how to catch the coverage as it happens live.

Networks and times scheduled for 9/11 coverage

ABC

A special edition of “Good Morning America Saturday” will air at 7 a.m. EST. and lead into ABC News’ live coverage an hour later.

At 8 a.m. EST., ABC News will broadcast its “9/11 20 Years Later: America Remembers” special. ABC News anchors David Muir and Diane Sawyer will be alongside “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts in New York. Other ABC News anchors and correspondents will broadcast from lower Manhattan, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The special will include ceremonies from the site of the attacks at the World Trade Center attacks, The Pentagon and Shanksville.

CBS

CBS will air a special called “9/11: 20 Years Later” at 8:30 a.m. EST. CBS Anchor Norah O’Donnell will be at Ground Zero, while other correspondents will join from The Pentagon and Shanksville.

“CBS: This Morning Saturday” begins at 7 a.m. EST. and will cover the sites of the three attacks from New York, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

CNN

CNN will have live coverage from NYC, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. all day starting at 7 a.m. EST. Jake Tapper will be joined by Wolf Blitzer and Paula Reid.

CNN’s “Shine A Light Special” will be hosted by Jake Tapper and air at 8 p.m. EST. The hour-long event will include discussions with young people who were affected by the events of 9/11 and include celebrity appearances and musical performances.

C-Span

C-Span will broadcast live coverage of the 9/11 ceremonies starting at 7 a.m. EST. This will include President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ presentations.

Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel will air the moments of silence ceremony beginning at 8 a.m. EST.

“Fox & Friends Weekend,” “America’s Newsroom,” “Cavuto Live” with anchor Neil Cavuto and Fox News Live will present their programs from Lower Manhattan.

MSNBC

MSNBC anchors Alex Witt, Lindsey Reiser and Kendis Gibson will be live from Ground Zero beginning at 5 a.m. EST.

At 8 a.m. EST., MSNBC will have live coverage of the ceremony from Ground Zero with anchors Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle. Hallie Jackson and Andrea Mitchell will cover the events in Washington D.C. and Geoff Bennett will be in Pennsylvania. Coverage will continue throughout the day and Mike Memoli will join in from the White House.

NBC

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor a special edition of “Today” from Ground Zero at 7 a.m. EST.

Lester Holt will anchor additional coverage of ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Craig Melvin, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Peter Alexander, Tom Llamas, Geoff Bennett, Garrett Haake and Monica Alba will be joining in from New York, D.C., Shanksville and the White House.

Telemundo

At 8 a.m. EST., “Noticias Telemundo” anchors Jose Diaz-Balart and Arantxa Loizaga will host a three-hour special called “20 Years Later: We’ll Never Forget” live from Ground Zero. They will be joined by Cristina Londono, Karla Amezola, Javier Vega and other correspondents from New York, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

