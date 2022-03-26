Here’s where you can watch 4,000 free TV episodes (if you don’t mind ads)

Choosing what to watch on your favorite streaming platform can be a challenge. With so many options available, you can easily spend more time browsing through the titles than what it would take to watch a show.

You’d be wrong if you thought that Netflix was the only platform worth perusing. While the streaming giant is a front-runner, YouTube just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you can watch for free.

Read on to see what is available and how you can catch up on episodes that you missed.

Here’s the backstory

YouTube just added 4,000 more TV episodes to an ever-growing selection that you can watch for free. But as with most content on YouTube, you’ll have to sit through some advertising for the privilege to view it.

You can find the additional free content in the Free to watch shows section under the Movies and shows category. The content is currently only available in the U.S. due to licensing restrictions.

What sort of content can you find there? If classic American shows are your thing, you can gleefully rewatch episodes of “The Carol Burnett Show,” “The Lone Ranger,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and more.

You should know that the 4,000 episodes only span around 100 television shows, but these are still worth a look. “Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Heartland,” “21 Jump Street” and more.

What you can do about it

To access the shows and films, you must scroll down on the left panel and click on Movies & Shows. This takes you to what YouTube calls the Storefront, and it’s primarily a page where you can rent or buy popular films.

Some of the best movies that you can stream for free include productions from Disney, Warner Bros., and Paramount Pictures. Want to relive the golden age of 80s movies? Why not stream “Little Shop of Horrors” or “RoboCop?”

But YouTube isn’t the only platform that provides free content for streaming. If you want to use a single solution to see what is available to stream, check out ReelGood. After creating a free account, you can link any streaming platform (that you have an account for) and browse the selections.

Still stuck making a pick? We’ve compiled a list of the best sites to watch movies for free. If you are a lover of artsy or classic films, Kanopy should be your go-to site. However, for those who prefer comedies, thrillers and more mainstream movies, Popcornflix is an excellent choice.

