Being stuck at home can be pretty depressing. No one wants to be glued to the same four walls constantly.

If you’re bored, take advantage of the free stuff companies are offering now. Tap or click here for tons of freebies. Now, you may be in lockdown but that doesn’t mean you can’t see the world. In fact, you don’t even have to leave your couch.

There is an amazing website that will let you see the world from the comfort of home. Check it out and it’ll feel like you’re sipping a Mai Tai on the beach in no time.

Explore the world with Skyline

With Skyline Webcams, you can travel just about anywhere in the world and see what everyone is up to. From Seychelles to Abbey Road, take some time out of your day to “travel” with a wide variety of cameras placed all around the globe.

Simply head over to the site, select the webcam you want to view by location or category (cities, beaches, top live cams) and settle in for some relaxing viewing. See the historic Colosseum in Rome, or check out the relaxing landscape of the Maldives.

There are plenty of different webcams to view with exotic locations you may have only dreamt of visiting. You can feast your eyes on some of the most popular travel destinations in the world, all without even swiping a credit card for that expensive plane ticket.

There are a variety of features that Skyline Webcams offers, such as a one-touch weather forecast that gives you a glimpse at what it feels like in the location you’ve chosen. You can also switch to a time-lapse view of the live cam to see how things have changed over the past day or so.

Not only do you get current conditions, but an overview of what’s to come. This is helpful if you want to imagine that you’re actually able to visit a certain place — just feel those tropical rays on your face!

Using the time-lapse feature can be fun as well, depending on when or where in the world you’re viewing a cam. You can see the changes from night to day without having to wait for it to arrive in real life.

Perhaps most importantly for some viewers, each webcam has a way for users to check and see exactly where the location they’re viewing is on the map. It might be useful for planning a vacation since you may have been watching a particular area for a long while online.

During these times, when it’s difficult (or in some areas, forbidden) to move about your surroundings freely, it’s good to get a glimpse of what the rest of the world is up to.

Whether you decide to keep an eye on your favorite ocean with the waves rolling in or check out a world wonder, Skyline Webcams offers hours of entertainment — and daydreaming about your next vacation.