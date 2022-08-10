If you travel unprepared, you’ll deal with many costly consequences. Last-minute necessities can rack up credit card debt, so making a travel checklist ahead of time is best. To make sure you don’t forget anything important, check out our 2022 travel checklist.

First up, ensure you have reliable travel apps downloaded onto your phone. These can help you book hotels, make reservations and find the best flying times. Tap or click here for the 10 best travel apps to help plan your next adventure.

Next, you’ll have to pack the essentials, like a toiletry bag with toothbrushes, toothpaste, aftershave, deodorant and a razor. You’ll also need your medications and a case for your glasses. Along with the physical necessities like personal care items, there’s one more category you can’t afford to forget.

Documents should be front and center of your summer 2022 travel checklist

That’s right. In times of crisis, important travel documents are just as important as a First Aid kit. These 18 must-haves will help you survive any emergency.

Travel planning requires extreme attention to detail. That’s because things often go wrong when you’re supposed to be relaxing.

Proper identification is a must. Otherwise, you could find yourself stranded in a foreign country. You could easily wander into dangerous situations if you don’t know the language.

Even if you’re traveling domestically, you still need ID. Beginning May 3, 2023, the U.S. will require domestic travelers to have a real ID. Here are all the details from the TSA.

Without further ado, these are the documents you must add to your summer 2022 travel checklist:

Passport: This is a no-brainer when traveling internationally. You don’t need it if you’re traveling domestically, though. COVID-19 vaccination card: Many countries won’t let you in unless they know you are vaccinated. Bring a copy just in case. Put it in an inexpensive, durable sleeve so you don’t tear it. Driver’s license: Obviously, you could go to jail if you’re driving without this. International driver’s license: If you want to drive abroad, you must get an international driver’s license at least a month before you travel. Here’s how to apply. A copy of your other vaccinations : Some countries demand certain vaccinations before entry. For example, you may need a Yellow Fever vax. Research your destination ahead of time for vaccination requirements, so you aren’t taken by surprise! Payment receipts : Keeping your receipts in a neat physical folder — or in an email folder — can help you provide proof in case any places try to overcharge you or claim you didn’t pay. Plus, if you’re traveling for work, you can use them for tax write-offs later on. Travel insurance: Your insurance company likely has a mobile app with your information. So you don’t have to worry about lugging around your 60-page certificate. You can keep it on your phone as a PDF file. Use it to avoid expensive medical fees if you’re in an accident. Travel itinerary: Sticking to a plan can make sure you’re making the most out of your limited vacation time. It’s one of the five best-kept travel secrets everyone should know.

Save time so that you can focus on the fun parts

Now you know about the essential papers you need in your suitcase. But I bet you’re not looking forward to scanning and printing all that paperwork. I’ve been there: Standing near your scanner and doing one paper at a time is ridiculously time-consuming.

Travel is supposed to be fun, after all. No one wants to spend too much time printing, scanning and packing papers before a trip. Luckily, there are tech gadgets that can turn this hours-long task into a five-minute job.

