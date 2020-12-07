5 handy digital diagnostic tools every driver should own

How much was your last repair bill? Yep — car troubles can put a huge dent in your bank account. A little preparation can go a long way.

It’s important to watch out for any maintenance problems, even if they seem minor. Chances are, a little issue could snowball into a costly bill from your mechanic. Tap or click here for a plan to protect yourself from a $3,000 transmission repair.

That’s why it’s crucial to take preventative measures. Our sponsor, CarShield, can help you find protection that could save you thousands of dollars. We found some great gadgets that can help you feel safe when you’re driving down the road of life, too.

1. Drive with peace of mind, thanks to the AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator

Worried about a deflated tire? Check out the AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator. This high-quality tool saves battery life and provides advanced accuracy.

It’s professionally calibrated to give you an accurate reading within 1% of the exact pressure of your tire. You’ll also get tons of features, like an inflator, straight locking chuck, gauge, hose and bleed valve.

2. Keep your car safe with the 10-in-1 Multi Tool

Buy this 10-in-1 Multi Tool, and you’re getting a lot for just $29.

Digital tire pressure gauge Car window breaker White LED flashlight Red LED flashlight Seatbelt cutter Pliers Scissors Screwdriver Safety lock button Glass hammer

Versatile and practical, this 10-in-1 tool makes a great Christmas gift.

3. Keep a close eye on your engine system with ANSEL’s Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner

Are you a new driver? No worries: This unit will help you deal with error codes and quickly find out your car’s issues. If you’re ever dealing with car troubles, the Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner will help you out.

Large easy-to-read back-lit LCD screen

Reads live data stream

Views freeze frame data

EVAP leak test

Multiple languages

4. Keep your ride clean with the Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner

We’ve all been there. You eat some chips when you’ve parked. Next thing you know, the bottom of your car is covered in all kinds of gunk!

Luckily, you can clean up your car with this easy-to-use High Power Corded Handheld Vacuum. It comes with a 16-foot cable, three all-purpose nozzles, and a carrying bag for easy storage. Plus, it’s so easy to carry around — although it weighs only 2.4 pounds, it’s got a powerful nozzle.

It’s a best-selling item in Amazon, so if you pick it up, you’re in good company!

5. Prepare for anything with the Lifeline AAA Premium Road Kit

OK, so this isn’t strictly a diagnostic tool, but it will come in handy if anything ever goes wrong on the road. The Lifeline AAA Premium Road Kit comes with jumper cables, flashlights and a first-aid kid.

This compact storage bag comes with handles batteries, bandages, and more.

All of these tools are great ways to get some peace of mind. After all, no matter what happens on the road, you’ll be prepared. Another way to prevent future repair costs is by checking out our sponsor, CarShield.

Want a more secure way to prevent costly repairs? Try CarShield

If you need something a little more comprehensive than a diagnostic tool, check out a vehicle protection plan. We recommend our sponsor, CarShield: It’s America’s top auto protection company. You’ll customizable and flexible payment plans with no long-term contracts.

Plans start at just $99 a month. Here’s what CarShield covers:

Engine, drive axle and transmission coverage: Most of CarShield’s plans cover these expensive repairs.

Highly customizable service plans: You can choose the options and coverage you need.

Easy, flexible payment terms: Unlike expensive car repairs, CarShield’s plans won’t break the bank.

24-hour roadside assistance: Any time, anywhere.

Towing and rental cars provided: Worried about being stranded with a broken-down vehicle? With CarShield, your car will be towed and you’ll receive rental car benefits with qualifying repairs.

Your choice of repair facility: CarShield lets you take your vehicle to your dealer or any ASE licensed mechanic.

There’s nothing worse than being stuck with expensive car repairs — and CarShield keeps that from happening. Want to save money on your new CarShield plan? Call CarShield at 800-CAR-6000 and mention code KIM or visit CarShield.com and use code KIM to save 10%!

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.