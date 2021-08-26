Navigation, parking, maintenance and more: 6 best car apps

Hitting the road before winter fully kicks in seems like a great idea. With so many options and locations to choose from, it can be difficult to pin down where exactly it is that you want to go.

But no matter where you are going, make sure to take safety precautions ahead of time. Tap or click here for five smart travel tips to keep you safe. You’ll also want to plan, so you know the perfect destinations, money-saving ideas and more.

We have six apps to make your next road trip an absolute breeze, from navigation and planning to budgets and maintenance. So, whether you have an Android phone or an iOS device, download these applications and vacation like a champion.

1. Trip planner: Roadtrippers

Knowing where you are going is one thing, but you also need to know how you will get there. This is where Roadtrippers come in. Taking a slight detour from the usual navigation apps, this one tells you about interesting and view-worthy places along your chosen route.

It naturally also directs you to where you want to go. The app’s focus is to take you “off the beaten track” to explore little-known attractions that are not stuffed with other tourists. Download the free Roadtrippers app for iOS here. Or, get it for Android here.

2. Navigation: Waze

The fact that Waze is owned by Google shouldn’t put you off from using it. It has quickly become one of the most-used navigation apps globally and sports a host of functions.

In addition to standard navigation, it also tells you of dangers on the road, vehicle collisions, detours and closures. It works globally and its maps are updated regularly. It works best with a data connection, but Waze can also be used offline. Get the free Waze app for iOS here. Or, download it for Android here.

3. Parking spot finder: Parkopedia

It can be terribly frustrating when you enter an unfamiliar city and don’t know where to park your car. Well, luckily, there is an app for that. With Parkopedia, you simply tell it where you are going and it will find the closest parking spot for you.

It also tells you how much it will cost if there is a fee and how many available spaces. There is also a feature where you can pre-book a parking spot and pay for it online. Download the free Parkopedia app for iOS here. Or, get it for Android here.

4. Maintenance: My Car

An app so useful, you’ll wonder why you have never used it before. My Car is an app-based logbook for anything mechanical to keep track of everything related to your vehicle.

You can track fuel efficiency and gas usage, mileage driven and relative maintenance costs. And you can set up reminders for when your vehicle needs to be serviced. Not a bad idea before embarking on a cross-country journey. Get the free My Car app for iOS here. Or, download it for Android here.

5. Finance manager: Drivvo

Hitting the road for a relaxing holiday can quickly become a nightmare if you don’t manage your funds correctly. This is where Drivvo will keep you on the straight and narrow. To take control of your finances, record all your supplies, expenses and services of your vehicle.

Enter amounts when you refuel during a trip, need to have something checked out, or do general maintenance. It’s an easy way to keep track of how much you spend. Download the free Drivvo app for iOS here. Or, get it for Android here.

6. Attractions: Roadside America (iOS only)

Don’t want to simply drive from point A to point B? Then Roadside America is going to be your best friend. You tell the app where your destination is, and it will suggest a route that takes you on a wild journey to weird and wonderful places in between.

It features maps, directions, photos, user-uploaded stories, and tips. Sorry Android users, this app is only for Apple devices. Get the free Roadside America app for iOS here.