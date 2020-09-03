Computer issues can happen, no matter how much time you put into updating your computer’s operating system or software programs. We’ve all dealt with problems like non-responsive programs or glitchy browsers on occasion — it’s just part of what happens when relying heavily on technology.

But not all issues are equal. Some can be fixed by simply restarting your computer, while others — like the blue screen of death — are signs of a more serious problem with your device. The blue screen of death occurs when Microsoft Windows encounters a critical error that it can’t recover from. Tap or click for a recent example.

This tends to happen as the result of low-level software or drivers crashing, but it can be caused by faulty hardware, too. A Windows update released in August has put a ton of users at risk of the blue screen of death — and if you’re using one of the devices affected by this issue, you need to be aware of how to fix the issue.

Devices at risk of the blue screen of death

A faulty Windows patch that was issued last month has been causing not only the blue screen of death but a host of other issues for certain Lenovo devices. This Windows patch was issued as part of the August 2020 cumulative update for Windows 10 Version 2004, which included over 100 security patches, along with updated security features for the operating system.

According to Lenovo, after installing the Windows 10 update, some users may notice one or more of the following issues:

Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) when booting

Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) when starting Lenovo Vantage

Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) when running Windows Defender Scan

Can’t log in by Face with Windows Hello

Errors in Device Manager related to Intel Management Engine

Errors in Device Manager related to IR Camera

The BSoDs occur when booting, starting the Lenovo Vantage for updating drivers, or when running a Windows Defender scan, according to Lenovo.

This faulty patch is causing other symptoms, too. Some report being unable to log in using Windows Hello with face authentication, while others note errors in Device Manager that are related to the Intel Management Engine CPU subsystem and the infrared camera.

Luckily, only certain Lenovo devices are at risk of these issues, according to the manufacturer. These devices include:

ThinkPad models from 2019 and 2020 using Windows 10

What’s the fix?

If you’re using a 2019 or 2020 ThinkPad with Windows 10, you need to know what to do to fix the issue if it occurs. Unfortunately, there’s not a patch available from Microsoft yet but there is a workaround to help temper the issue.

According to Lenovo, users should “disable the Enhanced Windows Biometric Security setting in BIOS Setup.” This will safely disable the setting that is causing issues until a patch can be issued by Microsoft.

All the Lenovo issues, including the BSoD problems, can be avoided by tweaking Windows 10’s virtualization features.

To disable the setting, follow these steps:

Open the ThinkPad’s BIOS/UEFI settings Click on Security > Virtualization While in Virtualization, click to disable Enhanced Windows Biometric Security, which will safely halt the issue

This isn’t the only issue Microsoft has had with Windows 10 version 2004 in recent weeks. Microsoft recently blocked the Windows 10 version 2004 update for certain devices after it caused some LTE modems to fail to connect to the internet after the device wakes from sleep.

“After waking from sleep or hibernation, certain WWAN LTE modems might show no internet in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) in the notification area and might be unable to connect to the internet,” Microsoft said on its update health dashboard.

Due to this issue, Windows users who are still using versions 1903 or 1909 with affected LTE modems will not be able to update to Windows 10 version 2004 until Microsoft issues an official fix for the issue. The fix is expected to roll out at some point during September, according to Microsoft.

“To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on Windows 10 devices with affected WWAN LTE modems drivers installed from being offered Windows 10, version 2004 until the issue has been resolved,” Microsoft said.