Keeping your device’s operating system updated is critical. That’s because many times these updates contain patches to known vulnerabilities hackers can exploit.

There was a perfect example of this a few months ago with a flaw known as Bluekeep in Windows. It was so bad the NSA stepped in and begged users to update ASAP. Tap or click here to see why this patch is so important.

But what happens if your operating system is no longer supported? Some Windows users are finding out what that means now. It’s not good.

Windows … we have a problem

Microsoft announced long ago that it would end support for Windows 7. Tap or click here for details on how to upgrade to Windows 10.

It finally happened on Jan. 15 and people are already running into problems.

Some people who are still using Windows 7 reported technical issues with the popular operating system last week. They took to sites like Reddit and posted what’s happening with their systems.

The main complaint is Windows no longer allows them to shut down or reboot their computers. When they try, they get an error message that states, “You don’t have permission to shut-down this computer.”

Even though Microsoft no longer supports Windows 7, this is such a huge problem it might have to send out a patch to fix it. At least that’s what users are hoping for. In the meantime, there are a couple of ways to work around the bug.

How to work around this Windows 7 bug

People in Microsoft support groups on Reddit have posted a couple of suggestions to work around this Windows 7 bug until Microsoft addresses the problem — that is, if Microsoft ever addresses the problem.

Keep in mind, this is just a temporary solution. Here is the easiest way to bypass this bug for now:

Create another admin account and log into it.

Log into the default admin account again.

Shut down or restart as you normally would.

IT support company Quick heal offered another option to work around this bug. Use the following steps for a more permanent fix to this problem.

Press the Windows and R keys at the same time to open a run window.

and keys at the same time to open a run window. Type gpedit.msc then click OK .

then click . Go to Computer Configuration >> Windows Settings >> Security Settings >> Local Policies >> Security Options .

>> >> >> >> . In the panel on the right side of the screen, select User Account Control: Run all administrators in Admin Approval Mode .

. Select Enable and click OK to apply changes.

and click to apply changes. Restart the system by pressing the Windows and R keys at the same time and type shutdown-r and click OK.

If you’re running Windows 7 and need to restart your system, these fixes should help; however, we highly recommend upgrading to Windows 10 because you’re going to keep running into problems now that Windows 7 is no longer supported.