Windows 11 has been out for a while, and it’s finally starting to prove its worth. Things were not smooth when the operating system (OS) first rolled out.

Bugs seemed to be everywhere and users longed for the days of Windows 10. But like most new programs, give them some time and they will become your best tech friend. Tap or click for tips and tricks to make Windows 11 more useful.

One annoying glitch people have been dealing with in Windows 11 is lagging printers. Some have reported their printers won’t even work with the OS. But we have good news. Microsoft has finally fixed the problem. Keep reading to find out how to fix this annoying glitch.

Here’s the backstory

This past September, one Windows 11 issue made headlines for its tendency to render some peripheral devices all but useless. Namely, printers and the functionality of their settings.

Thankfully, the issue has been resolved as of this week. The solution is included in Microsoft’s Windows 11 22H2 update package. If you’ve been struggling to use your printer, update your version of Windows 11 now. The update is rolling out to everyone. If you don’t see it yet, check back regularly.

The problem, at its core, has to do with the drivers that some printers use to interface with your PC. Due to some miscommunication, printers using Microsoft IPP Class Drivers or Universal Print Class Drivers may revert to their baseline default settings when assigned a task.

The worst part? The bug prevented some people from updating their PCs, so the change could not have come at a better time. Talk about frustrating. Things like resolution, color preferences, and printing in duplex have all been reported as problem areas.

Thankfully, you will be able to upgrade and overcome one of the biggest head-scratchers to hit Windows in a long time. Compatibility? Thy name is Microsoft, and we’re very excited to try the new version of Windows 11 out for ourselves.

How to update Windows 11

If you’ve been dealing with the annoying printer glitch, rejoice! Microsoft recently released an update that fixes it for good. Here’s how to update Windows 11:

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Remember, you’re looking for Windows 11, version 22H2. If it isn’t ready on your PC, check back regularly until it shows up.

