Think twice about upgrading to Windows 11 – Here’s what’s going wrong

Windows 11 is here and rolling out to users everywhere. Depending on your hardware and its age, you may not be offered a free upgrade just yet, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

As with any other Microsoft release, Windows 11 has its share of problems. Early adopters are reporting issues such as slow internet, memory leakage and problems with the search bar in the Start menu. Tap or click here for more details about these problems and how to resolve them.

As people spend time using the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, more bugs and issues will likely arise. Keep reading to find out what people have been reporting so far.

Issues with PC requirements

Your PC needs to have a minimum set of specs to hit the requirements for Windows 11. This is related to the processor, memory, storage space, graphics card and more. Tap or click here for complete system requirements, along with information on what else you’ll need to upgrade.

It turns out that even if you meet requirements, you may not be able to install Windows 11, according to a report from Windows Latest.

Microsoft suggests you run the PC Health Check app to check compatibility between your PC and Windows 11, which can be found here. Note: Scroll to the bottom of the page for the compatibility checker.

Now, people are reporting that even after getting the green light from the app and going to Windows Update, they are getting the message, “This PC doesn’t currently meet all the system requirements for Windows 11.”

Restarting and checking for updates does not apparently solve the issue. According to the report, Microsoft confirmed that it knows about the issue and is working on a fix.

More problems: AMD chip performance

AMD and Microsoft have revealed via a blog post that they are aware of an issue with AMD’s Windows 11-compatible processors. Affected applications suffer a 3-5% reduction in performance, while eSports games can lose 10-15%.

The list of compatible processors can be found here, and you’ll notice that a majority of them come from the Ryzen line.

AMD’s “preferred core” sends threads over to the fastest core on a processor, and this is also being affected, particularly in certain 8-core processors. This leads to reduced performance as well.

The blog post shows that both issues will be fixed this month via Windows and other software updates.

