Saying Microsoft has had problems with updates recently is no exaggeration. One Windows 10 update late last year was so full of bugs it was causing some users to see the dreaded Blue Screen of Death.

Problems didn’t end there. An update from just a couple of weeks ago also came packed with flaws, some of which could lead to the deletion of some of your most important information. Tap or click here for ways to avoid those issues.

Now, if you’ve been having hardware issues with your Windows machine, you might be in luck. Microsoft is telling users to change this one setting and those hardware issues should go away.

This one setting could cause hardware problems for your PC

Microsoft added a feature called Memory integrity to Windows 10 a couple of years ago. The feature is pretty wonky and you don’t need to fully understand what it is to make the fix, but if you’re curious, here is how it’s defined by Microsoft:

“Memory integrity is a feature of Windows that ensures code running in the Windows kernel is securely designed and trustworthy. It uses hardware virtualization and Hyper-V to protect Windows kernel-mode processes from the injection and execution of malicious or unverified code.

The integrity of code that runs on Windows is validated by memory integrity, making Windows resistant to attacks from malicious software. Memory integrity is a powerful security boundary that helps block many types of malware running in Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 environments.”

Don’t worry if your brain hurts after reading that, it’ll be OK. All you do need to understand is this feature is supposed to protect your computer but right now it can negatively affect your PC.

Some people have been complaining to Microsoft that their PCs aren’t compatible with certain peripheral hardware. Even some of Microsoft’s own webcams aren’t working.

It turns out the Memory integrity feature could be to blame for these hardware compatibility issues. So how do you fix it?

How to turn off Memory integrity in Windows 10

Microsoft released a support bulletin last week addressing the Memory integrity issue. If you see this error message, “A driver can’t load on this device,” your PC may have the problem.

The bulletin reads, “You are receiving this message because the Memory integrity setting in Windows Security is preventing a driver from loading on your device.”

Here are a couple of suggested fixes:

See if an updated and compatible driver is available through Windows Update or from the driver manufacturer.

If that doesn’t work, try turning off the Memory integrity setting in Windows Security.

The process of turning off the Memory integrity setting in the Core isolation page is simple, as long as you know how to get there. Here are the steps:

Select the Start button in the lower-left corner. Scroll through the menu and select Settings >> Update & Security >> Windows Security >> Device Security. Then, under Core isolation, select Core isolation details. Turn the Memory integrity setting Off and restart your PC.

That's it. The feature is now off and your driver issues should be fixed. If you're still running into problems, contact Microsoft support.