Windows 10: Everything new in Microsoft’s May update

Microsoft regularly rolls out patches for its Windows operating system. Past updates included new functions, design overhauls and security tweaks. A new update has just been released and implements some suggestions from the community.

It is not as feature-packed as previous versions but includes important updates for security and stability. Microsoft has had a rough couple of months, with several security breaches requiring immediate patching.

Every second Tuesday of the month is known as Patch Tuesday, and the previous update corrected over 50 flaws. In April, the company had to hurriedly plug over 108 vulnerabilities in the operating system and compatible software. Let’s look at what’s in the latest release.

Here is the backstory

The final changes in version 21H1 of Windows 10 have been implemented from feedback Microsoft received through the Windows Insider Program. The update won’t be made available to everybody immediately, as Microsoft is taking a “seeker-based approach.”

The update is manually available if you want it, but the company is trying to regulate the downloads so that most users have a problem-free installation.

The new update includes features and optimizations focused on remote working.

Windows Hello multicamera support setting the default as the external camera when both external and internal Windows Hello cameras are present.

Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements, including optimizing document opening scenario times. This specifically relates to how Windows will handle Office files or open a web page in a secure environment.

Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios.

The new Chromium-based version released last year will replace the original Edge browser.

Microsoft also explained that it would no longer be releasing Windows 10X this year but focusing on improving the current iteration instead.

“Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company,” Microsoft’s John Cable wrote in a blog post.

How to get the Windows update

Your operating system should always be kept up to date, even if there are functions that you won’t be using. The latest release not only includes new features but security updates as well.

Here is how you can download the latest version: Click the Start Menu and tap Settings. Click Update & Security > Windows Update. From there, you’ll be able to see if updates are available for download. If not, click Check for Updates to force the process.

If the update is available for you, click Download and install to begin the process. While this is happening, you can continue using your PC as normal. When it’s done, a popup confirms that your PC needs to restart to install the update.

