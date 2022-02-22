If your video doorbell is dying unexpectedly, this might be the reason why

Rushing to the front door to see who’s knocking is so 2010. Nowadays, people use doorbells with built-in video cameras. Ringing the doorbell now alerts you to their presence, and you can instantly see who it is. Tap or click here for three things you didn’t know you could do with a video doorbell.

But there is a catch. The doorbell needs to have a network connection and a power supply. If the latter fails, the camera and the doorbell won’t work. Sure, some models have a battery fail-safe that kicks in when the main power is interrupted.

That’s isn’t a guarantee, though, as some Google Nest doorbell owners found out. Read on to see the problems they have encountered and how to fix them.

Here’s the backstory

Complaints have flowed into Google’s support forum, with many describing their Google Nest doorbell has awful battery life. The issue seems to be around Google Nest Doorbell (battery) and Google Nest Cam (battery).

Here’s the problem. These devices are battery-powered and need to be recharged when they run low. However, when temperatures fall below freezing, the batteries cannot charge.

The battery-operated doorbell can’t charge sufficiently if the temperature drops to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. That leads to the device draining power and, if temperatures persist, runs flat. The minimum operating temperature is -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Google explained on a new support page that the lithium-ion battery in your Google Nest camera or doorbell won’t be able to charge if temperatures fall below freezing. The battery will still power your device, but it won’t charge. Google also warned that your battery might drain more quickly than expected.

How to keep your video doorbell charged

Google said your best option is to bring your video doorbell inside to charge its battery when temperatures fall to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. If you’re having this issue with a Nest Cam, Google said its system works differently than a Nest Doorbell.

The wires directly power the camera for wired installation setups with a Nest Cam (battery). That means at temperatures below freezing, the battery won’t charge. However, as long as the wired power source is available, the camera can operate at temperatures below -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20°C).

