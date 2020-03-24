Many of us are going stir crazy from practicing social distancing. As claustrophobic as it may make you feel, it’s an important step to help flatten the curve.

Even if you’re staying home as much as possible, eventually you’re going to need to go out to grab some groceries. The good news is there are safety precautions you can take to help stay protected. Tap or click here for tips on shopping safely.

With Easter and other religious observances just around the corner, many people who planned to visit Jerusalem’s holy sites won’t be able to make the pilgrimage. But don’t let coronavirus fears stop your spiritual journey — now you can tour the sites right from the comfort of home.

How to visit the Tower of David Museum, virtually

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sites in Jerusalem, like the Tower of David Museum, have been closed until further notice. All museum events have also been postponed.

You may also like: Social media shows the devastating impact the coronavirus is having

This is terrible news for thousands of people planning to visit these holy sites during the upcoming religious holidays. Don’t be discouraged — now you can tour the city’s holy sites with help from virtual reality.

The Tower of David Museum initiative is perfect timing for Passover, Easter and Ramadan. This year, all three take place during the same month for the first time since 1992.

Part of the initiative is a VR movie titled “Holy City.” It puts viewers directly in the middle of tourists spots, like the Western Wall, al-Aqsa Mosque and the solemn procession to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre which, according to Christian tradition, is where Jesus was buried.

This documentary can be watched either on a flat screen TV or with a VR headset. Of course, it’s not the same as experiencing the city in person but it’s a great alternative during these troubling times.

The video is available on the Tower of David’s website. Normally, you would have to pay a fee to watch it but it’s being made available for free starting the first day of Passover, April 9, through Easter weekend and until the first day of Ramadan, which is April 14.

You may also like: VR brings young girl back to life to meet her mother

This is just the beginning when it comes to the museum incorporating technology. The museum’s director told The Jerusalem Post it plans to use more tech in the future after realizing how much content it has available. She said, “Technology is just a tool, the message is the content, we are storytellers and together we can do great things.”

For more new tech-related articles like this one, sign up for Kim’s free ASD newsletter.