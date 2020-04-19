T-Mobile and Sprint join forces – here’s what’s coming

T-Mobileand Sprint have officially merged to create the New T-Mobile. The newsupercharged Un-carrier will deliver a transformative 5G network, betterproducts at low prices, and continue to be a brand consumers love.

What does that mean in practice? Faster speeds, even stronger coverage and innovation for customers in booming cities and rural areas alike. Let’s dive into the New T-Mobile’s commitments.

Investing intothe network

Morecapacity, higher speeds and a better network sounds great, but it doesn’thappen on its own. T-Mobile is investing $40 billion over the next three yearsto make these goals a reality.

The combined assets of T-Mobile and Sprint are expected to unlock at least $43 billion in synergies for all shareholders, too, by reducing redundant cell sites and deploying new technology faster than the companies could separately.

A stronger, faster network for ALL

Fromthe top down, T-Mobile recognizes just how important a solid network is for itscustomers and is taking significant steps to amp up the first and onlynationwide 5G network.

“Duringthis extraordinary time, it has become abundantly clear how vital a strong andreliable network is to the world we live in,” T-Mobile’s new President andCEO Mike Sievert said.

“Withthis powerful network, the New T-Mobile will deliver real choice and value towireless and home broadband customers and double down on all the thingscustomers have always loved about the Un-carrier.”

Andthese aren’t just words. Here’s what you can expect:

More capacity – The network will have 14 times more capacity 6 years from now than T-Mobile alone has today. That means customers will be able to upload and download content in faster speeds!

– The network will have 14 times more capacity 6 years from now than T-Mobile alone has today. That means customers will be able to upload and download content in faster speeds! Faster speeds – Customers will have access to average 5G speeds up to eight times faster than current LTE in just a few years and 15 times faster over the next 6 years. That means you’ll be able to download your favorite videos, songs, etc. even faster!

– Customers will have access to average 5G speeds up to eight times faster than current LTE in just a few years and 15 times faster over the next 6 years. That means you’ll be able to download your favorite videos, songs, etc. even faster! 5G network – Within 6 years, the New T-Mobile will provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population and average 5G speeds in excess of 100 Mbps to 90% of the U.S. population. You’ll be able to get 5G signal where you live, work, and play.

– Within 6 years, the New T-Mobile will provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population and average 5G speeds in excess of 100 Mbps to 90% of the U.S. population. You’ll be able to get 5G signal where you live, work, and play. Rural coverage – New T-Mobile’s business plan is built on covering 90% of rural Americans with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than the average broadband coverage today. That means better and faster coverage stretches beyond big cities to small town rural areas too!

“Thesupercharged 5G network that we’ll build as a combined company will be a hugestep forward, transforming wireless, fueling innovation and delivering newexperiences for customers all across the country that we can’t even imaginetoday,” said Neville Ray, president of Technology at T-Mobile.

A better network at lower prices

Whatare the most important factors that you look for when it comes to your wirelessprovider? We’re willing to bet price falls in line with coverage.

Allthese changes must mean a jump in your bill, right? No. The New T-Mobile iscommitted to delivering the same or better rate plans for the next three years,which includes access to 5G.

Thatmeans ALL customers can reap the benefits of the supercharged Un-carriernetwork at a great value.

A brand you’ll love

T-Mobilehas a formula their customers have loved for years, and it’s quite simple: theylisten to their customers, eliminate pain points, and give customers what theywant. This recipe for success has made them the fastest and growing wirelessbrand in the country.

WithNew T-Mobile, they will supercharge this formula to go beyond pain points and dowhat’s good for communities.

TheNew T-Mobile is pledging not only to be a bigger company but also a bettercompany. Here are a few of the initiatives that the company plans to launch:

First responders – The Connecting Heroes Initiative will offer freeunlimited talk, text and smartphone data to ALL first responders at ALL publicand nonprofit state and local fire, police and EMS agencies.

– The Connecting Heroes Initiative will offer freeunlimited talk, text and smartphone data to ALL first responders at ALL publicand nonprofit state and local fire, police and EMS agencies. Free internet access – Project 10Million will deliverfree internet access and hardware to 10 million households over the next fiveyears to help close the homework gap.

– Project 10Million will deliverfree internet access and hardware to 10 million households over the next fiveyears to help close the homework gap. Outstanding customer service – New T-Mobile customers will alsoreceive industry-leading customer care. And all post-paid customers will haveaccess to T-Mobile’s award-winning Team of Experts.

What’s thebottom line?

“Withthis powerful network, the New T-Mobile will deliver real choice and value towireless and home broadband customers and double down on all the thingscustomers have always loved about the Un-carrier,” Sievert said.“T-Mobile has been changing wireless for good — and now we are going to doit on a whole new level!”