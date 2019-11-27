Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Today is the time to spend with friends and family, gorging on a wonderful feast then relaxing by the TV, watching football and dozing in and out of that turkey coma for the rest of the evening.
At least that’s the way it used to be. Nowadays, people are having their get-togethers earlier in the day so they can hit the stores mid-afternoon, when all of the early Black Friday sales get underway.
But some people are not happy about this trend. They’d rather spend the entire holiday with loved ones. Well, good news: some retailers are sticking with tradition and will not be open on Thanksgiving. If you planned to shop at these retailers, you’ll have to wait until Black Friday officially rolls in.
Stores that won’t be open on Thanksgiving
If you are one of the people who doesn’t mind getting away from the family for a while to head out and do some shopping, there will be plenty of open retailers for you to get your fix. But many stores have decided to remain closed on Thanksgiving.
Here’s a list of stores that will not be open Thursday:
- A.C. Moore (MA and MN only)
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- Ann Taylor
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (company-owned stores)
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Bealls Outlet
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bloomingdale’s
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- buybuy Baby
- Christopher & Banks
- City Furniture
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- El Dorado Furniture
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- Ikea
- Joann Stores
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research
- The Original Mattress Factory
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Sam’s Club
- Shoe Carnival
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Paper Store
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trader Joe’s
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
- World Market
There it is, that’s the list. Whether you decide to stay home this special day or make your way to the mall, remember: have fun and Happy Thanksgiving!