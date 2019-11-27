Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Today is the time to spend with friends and family, gorging on a wonderful feast then relaxing by the TV, watching football and dozing in and out of that turkey coma for the rest of the evening.

At least that’s the way it used to be. Nowadays, people are having their get-togethers earlier in the day so they can hit the stores mid-afternoon, when all of the early Black Friday sales get underway.

But some people are not happy about this trend. They’d rather spend the entire holiday with loved ones. Well, good news: some retailers are sticking with tradition and will not be open on Thanksgiving. If you planned to shop at these retailers, you’ll have to wait until Black Friday officially rolls in.

Stores that won’t be open on Thanksgiving

If you are one of the people who doesn’t mind getting away from the family for a while to head out and do some shopping, there will be plenty of open retailers for you to get your fix. But many stores have decided to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

Here’s a list of stores that will not be open Thursday:

A.C. Moore (MA and MN only)

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

Ann Taylor

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (company-owned stores)

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bealls Outlet

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bloomingdale’s

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

buybuy Baby

Christopher & Banks

City Furniture

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

Ikea

Joann Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

The Original Mattress Factory

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sam’s Club

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Paper Store

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

World Market

There it is, that’s the list. Whether you decide to stay home this special day or make your way to the mall, remember: have fun and Happy Thanksgiving!