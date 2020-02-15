New cars come packed full of advanced technology. You can look forward to things like connected mobile apps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touch screen consoles that turn into live video feeds that help you back out of tight parking spots and so much more.

If you haven’t purchased a new car lately, don’t worry; you can still add some pretty cool tech to your older vehicle. Tap or click here for 6 useful gadgets to modernize your older car.

There are even electric vehicles that let you drive without paying for gas. Nice! You’d think these high-tech cars would be ready for anything, but they’re not. You won’t believe how this one thing is ruining these super-smart cars.

Really … salt!?

We see tons of cars recalled all the time. Normally, it’s a faulty part that needs to be replaced. No big deal. But this latest recall is a bit of a surprise. A popular Tesla model is being recalled for possibly the silliest reason ever heard: Salt!

Yep, you read that right. Salt. Tesla is recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs after discovering common road salt is posing serious dangers. If you’ve ever lived in a state that gets icy cold during winter, you know it’s common for local officials to sprinkle road salt all over the streets to keep people safe.

You see, road salt works by lowering the freezing point of water and makes it more difficult for water to freeze, keeping the roads less slippery and safer to drive on. It’s science.

The problem is, Tesla recently discovered corrosion from road salt could cause havoc with a critical power steering mechanism on its Model X vehicles. Salt can cause the power steering assist feature to stop working and increase the risk of a crash.

More specifically, Tesla noticed excessive corrosion on the bolts that attach the power steering component. If the bolts fracture from corrosion, the power steering assist feature may be lost. The driver could still steer the vehicle, but it would be much more difficult and require more force to turn the wheel.

What to do next if you own a Tesla Model X

Tesla stated, “This voluntary recall applies to most Model X vehicles built before mid-October of 2016. Model X vehicles built after that are not affected.”

The company explained no immediate action by Model X owners is necessary, so you can continue driving your car. Tesla will replace the bolts and apply a sealer in all affected Model X vehicles free of charge.

Tesla will contact you to schedule an appointment when parts become available in your area. If you have questions, you can contact Tesla directly.