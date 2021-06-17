Still using Internet Explorer? Here’s another reason to stop

Even now, millions of people still use Internet Explorer. But Microsoft has been nudging people to move to its Edge browser for quite some time. Tap or click here for details on the Microsoft Edge browser.

Microsoft is now trying a different approach to get people to move to Edge. So why should you make the switch? It’s simple. The tech giant is no longer supporting Internet Explorer, and it is not safe to use.

Agencies like Homeland Security have even chimed in and advised against using IE due to security concerns. Keep reading to find out why you should stop using IE immediately.

Here’s the backstory

Internet Explorer was first made available over 25 years ago and was shipped with many different versions of Windows. With the newest Microsoft operating system, Windows 10, people are finally shifting to Microsoft Edge. But not everyone has made the leap.

This will be a big change, especially for those still using operating systems that are outdated, like Windows 7. Using this vulnerable browser can be a serious security risk.

Microsoft has warned users that a critical vulnerability in Explorer allows cybercriminals to hijack computers running the program. This means if you still use Internet Explorer, you should really stop. However, even keeping the browser on your computer and not using it still poses a risk. The simple solution? Remove it.

Microsoft edges users to stop using Explorer

For people who just can’t quit Internet Explorer, Microsoft might force their hand. The company has stated that certain types of files will soon launch on Microsoft Edge, instead of Explorer as they use to.

Microsoft said, “Starting in Microsoft Edge version 92, MHTML file types will automatically open in Internet Explorer mode on Microsoft Edge instead of the Internet Explorer 11 application.”

Since Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are two of the top browser options, check out our comparison guide so you can pick the best one for your needs.

