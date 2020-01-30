Kim recently had an exciting guest on her Bloomberg TV show who might be a familiar face to those of you who follow the tech world. We’re talking about former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

He spearheaded some of the company’s biggest initiatives, like the Xbox and the release of Windows 7. He’s also the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, and is passionate about integrating artificial intelligence technology into sporting events.

But now, Ballmer is focusing on a new non-partisan database called USAFacts. The website aims to shed light on national trends, economics and political data in a way that’s very easy for everyone to understand and access.

USAFacts makes finding information super easy

Mr. Ballmer told Kim that USAFacts came about after he tried looking up some information collected by the U.S. government, but it was nearly impossible to find online. He said, “the data is out there, the problem is it’s often inaccessible.”

Another problem Ballmer wants to fix with his database is how information can be spun into misleading information. Finding non-partisan, non-biased and trustworthy government stats is tough. So Ballmer and his team compiled tons of stats in an easy-to-find, easy-to-browse way.

You won’t find an agenda at USAFacts.org. Just the facts.

For example, if you want to see the 2019 economy in review, no problem. You’ll find information on GDP, employment, income and trade.

Here’s a chart found on the site detailing monthly unemployment rates over the last 20 years:

Want to explore government finances? No problem. You can see total revenue by year, along with total spending. Dive in deeper to see where the money comes from and where it goes.

There are so many interesting topics to be explored on the site. It’s not just stats dealing with the government, either.

You can search for tons of interesting topics to find out what’s going on in the world. Want to know what the net divorce rate is in the U.S.? Now you can find out.

Watch the full interview here

Kim’s interview is full of interesting facts you’re not going to want to miss. See it in its entirety in under 10 minutes.

The future of USAFacts looks bright. Ballmer said he wants to continue to put data together in interesting ways so people can see collections of facts that help them look at issues in a comprehensive form. He also wants to make the site more accessible and searchable, along with the addition of state and local information.

You can check out USAFacts for yourself at USAFacts.org. The information you’ll learn there is mind-blowing — especially when you look at where all the money goes.