If you’re stuck working from home and having to combat slow internet you aren’t alone. Tons of people are dealing with internet issues at the moment, due in part to the fact that tens of millions of Americans are trying to work remotely in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

There’s a huge toll being taken on our internet infrastructure from the influx of people spending more time at home. It’s making for glitchy Zoom calls, slow-loading websites and causing a massive amount of frustration. Tap or click here to find out what setting you should change to get faster internet speeds

Websites might take longer to load or you can’t upload documents to work servers because your Wi-Fi signal is so slow. Try resisting the urge to toss your laptop out of the window, though. There are a few solutions and fixes for slow Wi-Fi.

How to speed up your Wi-Fi

Have you heard of eero? It’s the world’s first whole-home Wi-Fi system that you simply plug into your modem and other wall outlets throughout your home to deliver hyper-fast, super-secure Wi-Fi to each room in your home.

This system is not a range extender, which is used to expand the reach of your existing wireless network but can cause other issues in the process. What eero does instead is it functions as a self-sufficient Wi-Fi system, and the components can replace all of your existing networking hardware — except for your modem.

Once it’s up and running, your eero will automatically determine how to efficiently pass traffic between connected devices and give you access to a strong Wi-Fi signal from any room in your home.

As a bonus, there are eero package deals right now that will work for just about any home, and you can get free overnight shipping.

Related: Simple trick to boost Wi-Fi that won’t break the bank

Wi-Fi boosters

Another option for better Wi-Fi is to use a booster. A Wi-Fi signal booster works to speed up your internet by amplifying your existing Wi-Fi signal, which can provide some temporary relief from the lagging internet signals plaguing homes across the nation.

There are tons of Wi-Fi booster options, but as with anything, not all are created equal. If you’re looking for one of the better Wi-Fi boosters to try and combat your slow internet issues, check out the options below.

Related: Ways to fix your home Wi-Fi problems

D-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender

The D-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender is an affordable way to boost a slow Wi-Fi signal. It allows you to extend both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi at the same time for greater flexibility and reduced interference. It will not only help you with your work Wi-Fi needs but will also help accommodate your 4K/HD media streaming and gaming needs.

Dual-Band Wi-Fi range extender

Linksys RE6700 Wi-Fi Range Extender is a little more pricey than some of the other options on this list but it does a ton of extra stuff.

It not only boosts your Wi-Fi signal but also expands wireless coverage area up to 10,000 square feet, which is almost certain to cover your entire home. It’s compatible with most Wi-Fi routers and employs cross-band technology that maximizes the simultaneous use of both bands.

Wireless Repeater

This Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Signal Booster will do the trick. It offers a reliable 2.4GHz wireless network speed of up to 300Mbps, which reduces the amount of lost data transmission. It also has a slew of great user reviews.

Desktop range extender

TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Range Extender helps increase your signal with dual-band speeds of up to 1900Mbps. It works with basically any Wi-Fi router or wireless access point and has three external dual-band antennas.

As an added bonus, it allows smart TVs and game consoles to connect directly Wi-Fi using Gigabit Ethernet ports, which makes it a solid option for entertainment uses or gaming sessions.

Another Wi-Fi extender option

This TP-Link WiFi Extender is a sleek, affordable way to boost Wi-Fi speeds by up to 1,200 square feet and it connects to up to 20 devices. This would allow you and your house full of Wi-Fi users to access fast internet all at the same time.

This option is compatible with any router, gateway, or access point. It’s easy to install, too, which helps make this Wi-Fi booster one of the better options available for people dealing with slow internet.

Slow Wi-Fi is frustrating to deal with, but it doesn’t have to be. There are solutions to help speed up your Wi-Fi signal, from Wi-Fi boosters to the unique eero system to help you out. Find the option that works best for you and you’ll be on your way to a house filled with speedy internet signals in no time.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.