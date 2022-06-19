Google Maps is a great application if you want to tour the world from the comfort of your computer chair. Sure, it is also great for getting around in real life with turn-by-turn directions, but nothing beats zipping around the globe at the click of a button.

The mapping software lets you get incredibly detailed aerial views of anywhere on the planet. And after you spied on your own house, you can get a street view of your surroundings.

But it’s not just for above-ground exploration. Read on to see how you can explore shipwrecks and take a deep dive into coral reefs. You can even see the final resting place of the Titanic!

Here’s the backstory

You can see majestical landscapes and tour historical buildings with Google Maps and Google Earth. But few know that you can also spot shipwrecks and go underwater to get a snapshot of aquatic life and activities.

You can even travel to the location of the ill-fated Titanic’s last resting place. Unfortunately, since the wreckage and debris lie at a depth of about 12,500 feet, it is impossible to see the ship from Google Maps. But that shouldn’t stop you from looking at how close she came to completing her journey.

A few years ago, Google had a special 3D underwater tour with National Geographic to mark the 100th anniversary of the sinking. Unfortunately, it seems no longer possible. If you are still curious about where she is, you can find the Titanic at 41.725556, -49.946944 on Google Maps.

USS Utah

During the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, the USS Utah was sunk by extensive Japanese bombing. After some combat during WWI in Europe, she was relocated to Hawaii to serve as a training ship in 1931. You can view the wreck of the USS Utah on Google Maps.

Credit: Google

Staten Island ship graveyard

Ever wondered where ships go to die? There is a special marine scrapyard in New York City’s Staten Island.

It is an official dumping ground for old wrecked tugboats, barges and decommissioned ferries. It was founded in 1930, and its official name is the Donjon Iron and Metal Scrap Processing Facility. You can view a variety of shipwrecks on Google Maps.

Credit: Google

SS Benwood

Found just off the coast between Key Largo and French Reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the SS Benwood lies 45 feet under the surface.

The Norwegian steam merchant freighter had a collision with another ship and sank to her resting place in 1942. This one is rather special, as you can go underwater to look at the wreck yourself. You can find her on Google Maps or look at the wreck on Google Earth.

Credit: Google

SS Selma

Just off the Houston, Texas coast is the visible wreck of the SS Selma. It lies about a mile north of Galveston Island along the Houston Ship Channel. She was part of a 24-ship fleet approved by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919. You can view the wreck on Google Maps.

Credit: Google

