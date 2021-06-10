Save your Samsung Cloud data before it disappears

Since the cloud came out, everyone has relied on it to store our data. It comes in handy to free up storage on your devices. Unfortunately for Samsung lovers, Samsung Cloud is set to disappear.

The good news is that you can move your data to Microsoft OneDrive for free. The bad news is that if you don’t move it before the cutoff date, your data is gone forever.

If you use Samsung Cloud to back up data or you did in the past, read on to find out how to move it and how long you have until it disappears.

Samsung Cloud is moving on out

Much like iCloud and Google Drive, Samsung has long had its own storage solution for users. Unfortunately, this summer it’s ending for good.

Why?

Simply put, Samsung is merging with Google’s services as Samsung Cloud has lost favor in recent years with the rise of Google’s platform. The deadline to move your data varies depending on what country you live in, and it’s recently been extended for the U.S.

Here are the deadlines depending on the territory you live:

Group 1 – This includes the U.S., U.K., Australia and most of Europe. It has until July 30, 2021.

– This includes the U.S., U.K., Australia and most of Europe. It has until July 30, 2021. Group 2 – Currently has until June 1. With data migration support ending August 31, 2021.

If you aren’t sure if you have data stored in Samsung Cloud, now’s the time to check. If you own a Samsung phone, here’s how you can see if you have anything lingering:

Open Settings on your Samsung device.

on your Samsung device. Select your name on the top of the screen.

Choose Samsung Cloud.

This screen will show you any synced applications to the cloud and any data that is currently being stored.

Moving it to Microsoft OneDrive

Thankfully, Samsung isn’t leaving you high and dry. Users in the U.S. have until July 30 to move their data over to Microsoft OneDrive for free. Typically you only get 5GB of free storage, but currently, Samsung users will get a free bonus so they can ensure all their data is moved over before the deadline.

This offer only lasts for 12 months, and then you’ll have to pay to upgrade depending on how much data you are storing in OneDrive. Here’s how to move over your data to OneDrive:

In the Samsung Cloud app

Open the Cloud app .

. Head to More.

Choose Settings.

Select Link with OneDrive.

In Gallery

Open the Gallery app.

Tap More.

Choose Settings.

Select Cloud Sync or Switch to OneDrive.

In the My Files app

Open the My Files app.

Tap More.

Select Settings.

Tap Make the Switch to OneDrive.

Better alternative to Microsoft OneDrive

While Microsoft OneDrive is currently offering Samsung users a free alternative, it won’t be free forever. If you aren’t a OneDrive fan, consider an alternative like our sponsor, IDrive.

IDrive protects all of your PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android devices with just one account. Its versatile and user-friendly platform has made saving and recovering data simple for small businesses and individual use.

Kim has negotiated a killer deal for you. Tap or click here to save 50% on 5 TB of cloud backup today with IDrive!

While some users will be disappointed at the loss of Samsung Cloud, the switch to other services can be quick and painful. If you want to consider your choices, tap or click here to view a comparison of popular cloud options.

