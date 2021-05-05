Sale alert: Dell laptops, desktops, monitors and more up to 45% off

Working on an outdated, slow computer makes life harder than it needs to be. And if that computer is your main machine for getting your job done, it can make you unproductive, too.

If you own a business or work from home, you need reliable tech that can get the job done. Luckily, you can now get these computers for a huge steal.

Thanks to Dell’s semi-annual sale, you can get up to 45% off your next purchase. No matter what you need, you’re bound to find something amazing for an affordable price.

Kim’s laptop pick

Need a solid laptop to get the job done? Kim recommends the Dell XPS 13. It has a fabulous 13.3-inch screen with no bezel, a great keyboard deck and power from Intel’s 11th-gen CPUs. These two-in-ones can fold into powerful tablets, too, and you can add in a touchscreen for even more functionality.

Komando HQ desktops

Looking for a powerhouse PC? At the WestStar studios, we’re big fans of the Dell OptiPlex. The 7070 Small Form Factor is our PC of choice. Right now, they’re a whopping 50% off — starting at just $639.

Outfit your new gear

The sales don’t stop at laptops or desktops. Monitors, docking stations, mice and keyboards are on sale, too. Monitors start at just $84.99, and you can grab a nice wireless keyboard and mouse for around $35.

Hurry, though! Doorbuster deals sell out fast and you don’t want to miss the perfect gear for your office or home office set-up. Shop these and tons of other great sales on Dell’s website. Tap or click here to find your next great computer.

