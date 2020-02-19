Ring video doorbells have become a popular way for people to protect packages that get delivered and left on the porch. If you have one installed, you can see who’s approaching your door or if someone is trying to steal from you.

While it’s a great way to fend off porch pirates, Ring users have been having trouble with other security issues. More specifically, securing their online accounts. Not long ago, thousands of customers’ passwords were leaked online. Tap or click here for details.

To tighten up security, Ring added a privacy dashboard to its mobile app called Control Center. But not everyone is convinced it’s enough. So now, Ring is making a critical security feature mandatory for all users.

Ring beefs up security

Ring previously offered two-factor authentication (2FA), but it was optional. That’s all changing this week.

The company announced Tuesday that from now on, all customers will be required to use 2FA when logging into their accounts. This added layer of verification helps prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to your account, even if they somehow get their hands on your username and password.

Each time you log in to your Ring account, you will receive a one-time, six-digit code to verify who you are. You’ll get the code either through email or SMS message and you need to enter it before you’re allowed access to your account.

More control over shared info

Ring added another feature that gives users more control over their personal information. Now, you can opt-out of sharing personal data with third-party service providers for the purpose of receiving targeted ads.

According to Ring, here are the first of many steps it’s taking to help users manage what information is shared with third-party service providers:

Providing control over third-party service providers – Beginning immediately, Ring is temporarily pausing the use of most third-party analytics services in the Ring apps and website while it works on providing users with more abilities to opt-out in Control Center. In early spring, Ring will provide you with additional options to limit sharing information with third-party service providers.

– Beginning immediately, Ring is temporarily pausing the use of most third-party analytics services in the Ring apps and website while it works on providing users with more abilities to opt-out in Control Center. In early spring, Ring will provide you with additional options to limit sharing information with third-party service providers. Opting out of personalized advertising – You can now opt out of sharing your information with third-party service providers for the purpose of receiving personalized ads. If you opt-out, Ring will not share the information required to serve you personalized ads, though you may still see non-personalized Ring ads from time to time.

This is great news for those of you who are creeped out by targeted ads. Now you won’t always have that feeling of being watched online — at least not from Ring. Once these updates are rolled out, Ring will let customers know via email. So keep an eye on your inbox if you’re a Ring user and need to adjust your settings.