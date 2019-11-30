Buying guide: Practical (and boring) tech gifts everyone secretly wants

There’s a fine line to walk when buying holiday gifts for a loved one. You want to surprise and delight them with something unique but you might have a different idea of what that person wants than they do. Tap or click to see our Target, Best Buy, and Walmart Black Friday guide.

To hit the sweet spot in gift-giving, your best bet is to focus on practical gifts the recipient is likely to actually use. Something useful will make a bigger impression, and could end up going a long way.

To help you find the best practical gifts on the web, we’ve put together a shopping guide for some of the handiest tools, gadgets and gizmos that make life easier and more productive. If you’re ready to become the ultimate gift-giver, here’s what you need to buy.

The KeySmart Pro is the ultimate multitool you’ll never lose

And you thought your Swiss Army knife was cool. This handy key ring comes bundled with two essential tools: A flashlight and a bottle opener. But more importantly, it features Tile built right in.

Tile is a tracking app that lets you find an equipped product using your phone’s wireless connection — meaning you’ll never lose your keys again!

Expand your home’s Wi-Fi network (and bring Alexa along for the ride)

Having Alexa at your beck and call is one of the most futuristic technologies you can enjoy today. But you’re limited to the range of your Wi-Fi network, so a range extender is needed to get the most out of your Echo equipment.

Fortunately, this bundle includes both an Amazon branded Eero extender and an Echo Dot for an immersive Alexa experience anywhere in your home.

Never suffer a cold drink again with this Ember smart mug

A smart mug? It might sound gimmicky, but it’s so worth it. This mug can retain a heat setting of your choice and is app-controlled for ease of use.

It heats up in just seconds, and you won’t ever have to worry about your hot cocoa getting cold and sad on a long winter night. Plus, if you’re a coffee drinker, you can track your caffeine intake.

Get a best in class smartwatch and fitness tracker with the Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa is one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, and its fitness tracking capabilities are legendary. Enjoy accurate readouts of your exercise regimen, as well as up-to-date health tracking for your circulatory system. It’s a great way to stay in shape.

Clean like a pro with this cutting edge Dyson Animal cordless vacuum

Dyson is well known for its killer industrial design and quality products. Now, you can take home one of the coolest vacuums out there with this bagless, cordless beast of a machine that will cut your cleaning time in half.

Heavy sleeper? Wake up with one of the strongest alarms ever

Not all alarm clocks are created equal, and the Sonic Bomb Alarm proves it. It features a much louder volume than traditional alarms, as well as a powerful vibrating motor that will rumble until you wake up.

Even better, you can silence the alarm and put the clock under your pillow for a quiet, effective way to start your day.

Avoid an expensive trip to the mechanic with this gadget that checks your engine light

The check engine light is one of the most dreaded signs a car owner can experience. No matter the cause, it almost always leads to an expensive trip to the mechanic, even if it’s just to find out what’s wrong.

The BlueDriver LSB2 Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool for iPhone & Android lets you check your car’s engine light and figure out what’s causing it right from the comfort of your own home.

This handheld Anker Powercore will charge all your gadgets

Taking a road trip this holiday season? You’ll want to make sure your gadgets have enough power for all your adventures. This Anker PowerCore Ultra-Portable Phone Charger Power Bank will give your iPad, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or other device the all-day battery life it deserves.

Check the quality of your air (with an added Alexa bonus)

It’s one thing to have an Alexa compatible smart plug, but another thing entirely to have one that can test the quality of your air. The Awair Glow C Air Quality monitor and smart plug combines two excellent features into one item, which is perfect for your climate-controlled smart home.

This device will cool or warm your bed to a perfect temperature

Bet you never expected climate controlled smart beds to happen in your lifetime, but here they are! This device attaches directly to your bed, and is remote controlled so you can adjust your sleeping environment to the comfiest possible temperature.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research, as we may earn a very small commission. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.