Do you have one of these iPhones or iPads that will soon be outdated?

Apple recently held its Worldwide Developers Conference, and this year’s event was software-heavy.

Among the significant changes coming with the next iOS is the ability to recall recently sent text messages and emails. It’s about time, Apple! Tap or click here to check out our WDCC22 highlights.

This year Apple will release new operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac. Apple is known to drop support for older models as new operating systems are released, but this time, it’s axing more devices than usual. Read on to see if your Apple device made the cut.

iOS 16 dropping support for iPhone 7 and earlier

Aside from the new messaging features, iOS 16 will feature a Safety Check to help you manage permissions and access you’ve given to others. The lock screen gets customizable widgets and CarPlay is becoming more integrated with your vehicle.

iOS 16 will likely launch in the fall alongside the next iPhone. If you have an iPhone 8 or newer, you will be able to download and install the next Apple OS.

iOS 16 will be compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XR, iPhoneXS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone X,

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (second generation and later)

The list of phones that won’t be getting iOS 16 includes:

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

All older iPhone models

iPadOS 16 dropping support for iPad Air 2 and earlier

iPadOS 16 shares many of the new features of iOS 16 and adds Stage Manager, which helps with organization and makes it easier to use an external display.

iPadOS 16 will be compatible with the following devices:

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air (third generation and later)

iPad (fifth generation and later)

iPad mini (fifth generation and later)

These older iPads will not support anything beyond iPadOS 15:

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 4

macOS 13 Ventura dropping support for MacBook Air 2017 and earlier

The latest macOS has an improved search function via Spotlight and the ability to use your iPhone as a webcam in conjunction with your Mac.

macOS 13 Ventura will be compatible with the following devices:

iMac (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Studio (2022)

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

Mac mini (2018 and later)

MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook (2017 and later)

The following devices will not be compatible with Ventura:

iMac (2015-2016)

MacBook (2016)

MacBook Air (2015-2017)

MacBook Pro (2015-2016)

Mac mini (2014)

Mac Pro (2013)

watchOS 9 dropping support for Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch is getting more watch faces and better ways to track your health and sleep. Users diagnosed with AFib (atrial fibrillation) can track their AFib history.

The latest Apple Watch operating system requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16. The following Watches will be compatible with watchOS 9:

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Just one Apple Watch won’t be compatible with watchOS 9:

Apple Watch Series 3

