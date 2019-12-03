Nothing lasts forever, especially when it comes to tech. Years ago, it might have been decades before you considered replacing a household appliance or entertainment system. Nowadays, it doesn’t take long before your smartphone or TV is obsolete or on the way out.

Recently, Netflix announced its signature application would no longer be compatible with older Samsung smart TVs and some Roku streaming boxes. The company’s target date has arrived and hundreds of TV sets no longer have access to the platform. Click or tap to see why Netflix is cutting support on legacy products.

Owners of older devices might find themselves disappointed at having to buy new equipment. Luckily, there are options that won’t break the bank. Now the only question is if your current smart TV or streaming box makes the cut.

Netflix cuts support for Samsung and Roku devices. What’s next?

Netflix announced it would cut support for older streaming devices that couldn’t handle the platform’s new autoplay feature. Any devices dropped from support lost access to the Netflix app on Dec. 1, 2019.

This list initially included smart TVs from Samsung ranging from the 2010-2011 model years, as well as the following Roku devices:

Roku 2000C

Roku 2050X

Roku 2100X

Roku HD

Roku XR

Roku SD

Roku XD

According to reports from Cord Cutters News, this list also included a range of Vizio smart TVs. Individual users were notified their TV would no longer be supported via alerts in the Netflix app, but reports suggest this mostly affected Vizio smart TVs that were four years old or older.

As mentioned above, Netflix claims the drop in support is related to older devices being unable to handle the platform’s autoplay and recommendation engine. This feature is critical in finding new audiences for shows, and has been a major part of Netflix’s business model for some time.

Is my TV or streaming device affected by the drop in support?

None of the aforementioned Roku boxes are compatible with Netflix. As for whether or not your Vizio TV is losing support, you’ll need to check the manufacturing date to know for sure.

If you are unable to locate the original box or manual, Netflix has alerted users in-app about whether they need to purchase a new device to continue streaming.

Samsung users can tap or click here to verify whether their TV is still compatible with Netflix . TVs sold in 2010 and 2011 with a “C” or “D” in the model code are confirmed to have lost access to Netflix on Dec. 1, 2019.

If your TV or streaming box does happen to be included on the list, there’s no need to worry. There are several cheap streaming devices available that can make the transition a bit easier. Some of these devices might even give your TV more features than it had previously.

Get Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more on the cheap with this discounted Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV stick is ranked as one of the best deals in streaming — a cheaper device that plugs into almost any TV and contains all the content you need.

Amazon is discounting it even further in honor of Cyber Monday. Save 50% on this handy streaming platform and take advantage of free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Get a free pair of premium headphones with this top-of-the-line Roku box

The Roku Ultra is one of the most robust streaming devices on the market. You can access hundreds of streaming networks and thousands of hours of content all in one place.

Now, you can get the Roku Ultra 4K with a free pair of Premium JBL headphones that you can plug right into the remote for quiet, personal viewing time.

Don't miss the news you need to know! Join Kim’s Alerts newsletter, and be the first to learn about product recalls, data breaches and breaking tech news.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research, as we may earn a very small commission. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.