Android fans rejoice! The recent Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona was held, where some major Android updates were announced. You’re going to love some of the new features.

Read on for new Android and Wear OS features that will change the game.

1. Text and page zoom

This feature, currently available through Chrome Beta, allows you to pinch to zoom into a webpage without throwing the site layout out of whack. In essence, the text will get bigger or smaller, all without causing you to lose your place.

2. Google Meet noise cancellation

Google Meet now offers noise cancellation during calls on more Android mobile devices, filtering out distracting background sounds while you talk.

3. Drive PDF annotation

With this feature, you can mark up PDFs stored in your Google Drive account without leaving the app.

4. More combos in Emoji Kitchen

Make noise 📣 for your favorite team (just in time for March Madness 🏀) or represent your favorite spring colors 💐🌼. Emoji Kitchen lets you remix and mash up your favorite emoji and share them as stickers via Gboard.

5. Optimized device pairing for Chromebooks

Fast pairing means you’ll never struggle with a finicky connection again. Any wearables currently paired with your Android will be available instantly on your Chromebook with a single tap.

6. A new Google Keep widget

If your life is run by to-do lists and memos, this new Google Keep widget allows you to keep your agenda straight right from your home screen.

7. Google Keep on Wear OS

Another Google Keep extension keeps your business right where you can see it. When this one rolls out, you can keep track of notes and lists right from your Wear OS 3+ smartwatch.

8. More sound and display options on Wear OS 3+

Your Wear OS 3+ watch will support grayscale mode, color correction and mono audio. We can only expect more accessibility options down the line.

9. An adorable new Wallet confirmation

Finally, the most anticipated on this list is when you pay with Google Wallet. You’ll be treated to cute new animations very soon (although details on this one are still scant).

For more in-depth details of what’s coming to Android devices, click here.

